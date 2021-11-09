Woodland bus driver shortage to delay school two hours Friday

Most Woodland students will start school two hours late Friday.

The district said all schools except Yale Elementary and Woodland Child Care will operate on their two-hour late-start schedule Friday, due to a shortage of available bus drivers.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, however, as you’ve likely heard in the news, labor shortages are affecting all industries throughout the United States," according to a district press release. "If you or someone you know would be interested in full-time or part-time work helping our area children learn while making a living, Woodland Public Schools is looking for paraeducators, custodial staff, substitute teachers and more."

Job openings are online at www.woodlandschools.org/employment. The Kalama-Woodland-Ridgefield-La Center (KWRL) transportation district, which handles busing, is offering a signing bonus, free and paid CDL training, a wage of $23.37 per hour and public employee benefits, the press release said. Visit www.kwrl.org or call 360-841-2023 for details.

In mid-October, the Kelso School District canceled two bus routes due to driver shortages, and previously had combined routes to reduce the total number from 33 to 27. Longview has had to alter some routes due to shortages, but has not canceled any, the district said Tuesday.

