With Memorial Stadium under construction, Longview schools redesign graduation ceremonies held Saturday

Last year, the stands of Memorial Stadium were packed with families ready to watch their students reach the end of their high school years.

The June morning had seen rain and wind, but by the afternoon, the sun broke through and showed the vibrant green fields and gleaming metal stands of the stadium.

But the Longview class of 2023 didn't have that experience during the ceremonies Saturday, for the first time in what many Longview School District officials say they can remember. Memorial Stadium is closed this summer for its largescale $3.9 million renovation. Drive by it, and you’ll only see the covered fence surrounding the construction efforts.

That left school principals with a major question: Where would graduation be held this year?

An off-year

Designs and planning for the ceremonies began months ago, said R.A. Long High School Principal Rich Reeves. Surveys were sent out to the larger school community asking parents where they preferred to have graduation during this off-year.

Reeves said while they looked into different venues, including an amphitheater in Ridgefield, families ultimately said they wanted the ceremonies held at the high schools. R.A. Long grads got their diploma on the school lawn, and Mark Morris High School seniors got theirs inside the school’s gymnasium.

“This will be, I think, the first time probably in history that we’re having the graduation in front of the school,” Reeves said.

Though rain once again threatened the skies Saturday, R.A. Long honor student Kenia Lisset Castro told of how she would always hold positive memories of her classmates, especially after struggling through the loneliness of the pandemic that dominated years of her high school career.

"March 12, 2020. It marked the beginning of a hard time for many losing loved ones and struggling with health, whether it was mental or physical," Castro said during the ceremony. "But this only proved how diligent and strong we truly are forced to grow up and take care of ourselves. We lived through a pandemic and still managed to pull ourselves together and get to where we are seated today."

The Longview School District last year spent about $8,000 to host the class of 2022's graduation ceremony.

Rick Parrish, Longview’s facilities and communications manager, said they will likely see nearly double the cost this year because of the two separate venues. The change of venue meant having two sound systems, two different teams to set up chairs and podiums, coordinating two security teams, and adapting to completely different spaces.

Right now, cost estimates show the district by the day of the ceremonies spent about $13,000. That number will likely go up in the final totals, Parrish said.

The decision of where to put graduation lands on the principal’s shoulders, Parrish added. It’s then up to the district to collaborate with administration on how to realize their vision.

The setup involves constantly moving parts. The district had to find and buy 2,700 chairs for R.A. Long's front lawn. They beautified R.A. Long’s lawn and had three photographers as well as a drone to capture the day.

“We’ll have what we hope are historic photos,” Parrish said.

In some ways, the COVID-19 pandemic has helped prepare school leaders for unexpected and last-minute changes, said Mark Morris Principal Aaron Whitright.