Days after lawmakers in the 2023 Washington state Legislature guaranteed school districts more funding for special education, the Longview School Board heard how to make those programs more equitable, well-staffed and able to serve more students.

The end of the legislative session ushered in a new law that will funnel $417 million in special education funding into districts across the state. It goes into effect in the 2023-24 school year.

Elizabeth West, executive director of special education in Longview, told the board Monday evening the number of students who have disabilities that make them eligible for special education has increased the last few years.

Data from the district shows between 2021 and 2022, 28 more students had a specific learning disability, seven more were diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum, and five more had multiple disabilities.

Most of the time when a student is identified as possibly needing special education, West said, the referral comes from teachers and other school staff.

The district is adjusting how it provides services to these students, West said. This means getting more students into general education classes, using new research-backed technology and having more certified specialists.

"We have the ability now to provide that additional support," West said, "and it's been going incredibly well."

Special education funding

The cap at which the state stops funding special education sat at 13.5% until this year, when state lawmakers before the end of the 2023 state Legislature signed off on a bill that would raise this cap to 15% — that is, the state covers the cost of special ed as long as it serves no more than 15% of the student population.

It's a half-success for local school districts, Longview included, where officials expressed they wanted to get rid of the cap altogether. An earlier version of the bill would have done this over the course of the next three school years but was amended later.

With this new law, if a school district has more than 15% of its students who need special education, the district still shoulders the cost for those students.

For Longview schools, this means tapping into the levy or federal dollars to make up the gap.

District data shows 25% of Kessler Elementary School students are considered to be in need of special education services — the highest percentage between Longview's elementary, middle and high schools. That leaves 10% who will not be covered under the new law.

By nature of being a specialized early learning center, the Broadway Learning Center technically has 100% of its students who are special needs, West noted.

Of the district's 16 schools, three-quarters of them saw an increase between 2022 and 2023 in the number of special learning needs students. Only one — Mark Morris High School — saw a decrease, dropping from 16% last year to 15% this year.

Under the new law, all of Mark Morris' special education students will have all of their learning paid for by state dollars.

Broadening special learning

West said the district continues to look for more certified staff and create a "least restrictive environment," which means to put students with disabilities in a regular educational environment.

The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction set a goal to have 60% of special education students in this environment by spring 2021. The Longview School District was just shy of meeting this goal on time, but in 2022 reported it had reached this 60% threshold. This marked an increase from 2018, which saw it at 47%.

"Given the needs in our community, it's pretty exciting," West said. "Our data right now looks the best in the state just based on the growth over time."

Stigma still surrounds students who need special learning, West told The Daily News in March. By opening paths for students to be in a general education class at least some of the time, West said they can give students a chance to feel less isolated.

The district is also doing this outside the classroom. The Axes Cafe housed behind the cafeteria of R.A. Long High School is run almost entirely by special education students and sees them deliver orders around the school.

In 2022, the district had 300 staff certified by the Crisis Prevention Institute and more who were certified in trauma-informed crisis management. They also established a behavioral support team with crisis management staff.