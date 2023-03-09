In a pastel green room right behind the cafeteria in one of Longview's high schools, teachers and district staff are ordering hot drinks and baked goods from a student-run cafe.

The Axes Cafe is located in the classroom of Misty Brunelle, a special education teacher at R.A. Long High School. About 10 students in the special education program work to deliver coffee or tea to not only R.A. Long staff but those at the neighboring district office.

They charge little for the items, check order forms and keep track of the money through mock invoices. They get to travel the school and meet people they may not have met before. Culinary students help them by baking and delivering snack options to the cafe as a bonus product.

Brunelle said she wanted to give her students a chance to not only learn job skills but work on memory development, social interactions and money management.

When people think of students needing special education, they sometimes have a blanketed view about their capabilities and skills, Brunelle said. She's working to change some of those perceptions.

"I don't think people realize the skills they do have," Brunelle said. "This has really opened the door to getting them out and meeting (other people) and going into the general education classes. ... The kids are getting to know them, and so they're becoming more part of the community, which I love to see."

The cafe originally opened prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once health restrictions lifted, Brunelle — along with her assisting para-educators and coaches — decided to breathe new life into an activity that could help students in real time.

Staff can order from a mix of hot drink options: chai lattes, hot chocolate, coffee and an assortment of tea. They now offer baked goods on Fridays.

Andrea Bergquist, a culinary career and technical education teacher, said her own students got involved by developing such recipes as breakfast bars, muffins and quick bread. Her culinary students usually do preparation on Thursdays and come stock the cafe early Friday mornings.

"I feel like our kids are a little bit more eager to do things well when they know that it's going to go to somebody else," Bergquist said.

Teachers or district office staff in the mornings get an order form in their email inbox and can choose from a combination of items, which Brunelle's students deliver during the school day.

Hands-on learning has a positive effect on the development of a student needing special education services, Brunelle said.

This includes working with spreadsheets, money, invoices and how to deliver the goodies once they're ordered. Students fill out job applications where they pick which task would be of most interest to them: delivering, filling out invoices, keeping track of spreadsheets or making the drinks.

Each student also gets their food worker card, which can help them if they decide to pursue jobs in restaurants or other food services once they leave high school. They also spend time learning math in a practical context, like counting out bills and how to mark surpluses if a customer gives them a tip.

This approach is more helpful than even the best digital simulations they use to teach the same skills, Brunelle said.

"When they're practicing hands-on, they're remembering the routine a lot better," Brunelle said. "They're able to come in and understand what they're supposed to do."

On the other side, Bergquist said her students get to flex their creativity and culinary skills. The breakfast bar was created by one of her seniors and has been very popular with the customers, she said.

"We're also teaching job skills, so we do a lot of restaurant skills, learning how to work in the food industry," Bergquist said. "We're giving them real-life practice with the Axes Cafe."

Though it's still early in the program, Brunelle has noticed the program helped several of her students with the social skills that can be challenging for students with special learning needs.

"It makes them feel important," she said, "and even though they're not getting to take the money home, they know we're going to use that money for them to go out into the community and do other things. We have a bowling trip planned, and they're invested in that. And they're proud of themselves."