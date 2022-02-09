Washington to lift outdoor mask mandate Feb. 18, as mask protests continue at Cowlitz County schools

Washington may soon end its statewide mask mandates, as students at four Cowlitz County school districts say enough is enough.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday the state’s mandate for outdoor masks at events with 500 or more people will lift Feb. 18, and he will give an end date for required indoor face coverings next week.

The state needs the extra week to determine when Washington’s Omicron spike will end, Inslee said.

“If I pick a day today, it might be later than if I pick one next week, when we see the data come in that’s an accelerated rate of decline,” he said.

The announcement comes days after Oregon and California officials announced their indoor mask mandate lift by the end of March and Feb. 15, respectively, and students at four Cowlitz County school districts have protested indoor face coverings over the last week.

The Washington indoor mask mandate affects businesses like grocery stores and gyms, nonprofits and religious organizations like shelters and churches, and public and private schools.

Public schools that do not follow the Washington mask mandates face losing state and federal dollars, which often amounts to the majority of their funding. Private schools could lose their state designation.

State law

Kelso School District Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said about 100 students received unexcused absences Wednesday when they came to Coweeman Middle School without masks at the start of the school day and were asked to exit the building.

Most of those students gathered near the school’s driveway off Allen Street, held anti-mask signs and received supporting honks from passing drivers. Tack said some students put on masks and joined their classrooms.

Her job, she added, is to support students’ voices while maintaining their safety. She said teachers volunteered to supervise the protesting students during planning periods.

The goal of the protest, said seventh-grader Emma Strickland, was to force the district to lift the statewide mask mandates by having the majority of students refuse to wear face coverings in class.

Seventh-grade student Cedar Rader said the problem is the lack of choices.

“People can choose to get vaccinated and wear masks, but it shouldn’t be forced,” Rader said.

But Tack said her hands are tied. She has to follow the mask mandates, which is state law under Inslee’s emergency powers enacted in February 2020 to protect Washingtonians from the coronavirus. The latest statewide indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, has been in effect since August and the outdoor mandate since September.

“This is bigger than just the Kelso School District,” she said.

‘It’s almost over’

Julianne Vanas said her sixth-grade grandchild asked to be picked up from Coweeman Middle School on Wednesday because she was afraid of the defiant student protesters.

Vanas said a better time for a protest would be outside of school hours, particularly since students have missed so many in-person classes during the pandemic. She said the makes are necessary.

“People have the right to freedom of speech,” she said. “But it is a CDC guideline right now to protect each other.”

But seventh-grader Strickland said the masks don’t work. She said she caught the coronavirus the first week of this school year with the mask mandate in place. Plus, it’s hard to hear teachers, she added.

And it’s hard to breathe, said eighth-grader Alliyah Dieter, especially when she returns to class after physical education. She has gotten bad headaches ever since the mask mandate was put in place. Masks cause acne, she added.

Vanas said she wants schools to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, and feels the end to mask mandates is just around the corner.

“Let’s just wait until it’s our turn,” she said. “It’s almost over.”

‘Muddled messages’

Coweeman Middle School students aren’t the only pupils against face coverings. About 60 Castle Rock middle and high schoolers protested Wednesday across from the high school, and a handful of community members protested Feb. 1 at the elementary and middle schools.

About 100 students protested Wednesday across from the Toutle Lake School District building, and about 120 Monday.

About 80 fifth- to eighth-grade students protested outside the Woodland Middle School on Friday.

In Lewis County, Pe Ell students protested Feb. 1 through Friday, with congressional candidate Heidi St. John along with Republican District 19 Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen joining on the last day, reports The Chronicle.

Walsh was the lead signatory on a letter sent to Inslee on Wednesday morning by 17 House Republicans asking the governor to set an immediate end date to the mask mandates. After Inslee’s announcement, Walsh said he was disappointed with the continued vagueness about the endpoint for indoor masks.

“He should have been clear and put that ending into effect immediately. Instead we got more muddled messages,” Walsh said.

