Washington state, Cowlitz County highlight special education, mental health needs in schools

Washington state and Cowlitz County school leaders are focusing on special education and mental health during the Washington state Legislative session that started last week.

Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said he would like to see some more funding for special education. About 18.2% or 1,133 Longview students last year were eligible for special education services, though state funding for these services cap at 13.5%. Local taxes and federal funds help fill the gap, but Zorn said this Legislature could help raise the ceiling on what it funds.

"There's still about 3 or 4% who aren't getting those state dollars," Zorn said.

Gunnar Guttormsen, Kelso School District student services and assessment director, said during a regional educational legislative forum that students' mental health is suffering. Leaders from across the regional Educational Service District, which serves public schools in the Lower Columbia area, met in November to discuss legislative priorities.

Guttormsen said elementary students have found it difficult to regulate their emotions, which has sometimes led to violent behavior toward peers and staff. At the secondary level, more students have expressed suicidal ideation and feelings of hopelessness.

"It's making it difficult for us to provide not only meaningful education for those students but also students around them," Guttormsen said.

Lavern Dollarhyde, counselor at Wallace Elementary School, said during the forum that more students need help with anxiety, depression, gender identity, racism and other challenges than before, reinforcing that more counselors in schools are needed.

"They have really big mental health needs lately," Dollarhyde said.

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal has also said helping students access emotional health resources will stay on the top of priorities for the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction during this year's legislative session.

Included in OSPI's list of priorities is getting students access to mental health resources, student learning recovery and increasing enrollment after about three years of fewer-than-average fulltime students.

"(The Legislature) invested more resources into this question of student mental health and behavioral health," Reykdal said. "They created supports in physical, social and emotional health. These include nurses, counselors, psychologists, student mental health, and there's another wave of that coming. ... More will be needed."