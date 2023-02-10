CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum High School was selected as one of the two Washington state schools to get recognized for advances in teaching, academic growth and efforts to build individualized student programs.

Recognition comes with $15,000 to use on staff development and curriculum materials for students, said Principal Stephanie Leitz. A representative with the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction on Tuesday gave administrators a plaque etched with a permanent reminder of the award.

"To have someone else notice the hard work and passion of our students and staff is really exciting," Leitz told The Daily News.

The National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Network announced four Washington state schools for the 2022-23 ESEA Distinguished Schools Award; two were nationally distinguished and two were selected by their state education agency.

Nationally chosen Washington schools were LaCrosse Elementary School in Lacrosse and Camas Prairie Elementary in Spanaway. State-recognized schools were Wahkiakum in Cathlamet and Davenport Elementary in Davenport.

This year is the first time Wahkiakum has received the award, according to OSPI.

"My big takeaway is we really have extraordinary people doing extraordinary things and overcoming some big obstacles," Wahkiakum School District Superintendent Brent Freeman said.

A state education agency can nominate up to two schools in the state based on certain aspects: a poverty rate of at least 35%, high academic growth or meeting "state-determined accountability," according to the NESEA Network. Schools can win for closing achievement gaps or serving marginalized populations in their school.

Leitz said Wahkiakum was chosen because of their students' academic growth.

Nearly 80% of students met English Language Arts state standards last year, also higher than the state average at 50.7%. About 32% met math standards compared to the 37.7% state average; 43.5% met science standards compared to the state at 42.7%.

Wahkiakum has a graduation rate of 92%, higher than the state average and a jump from 2019-20.

There's no denying Wahkiakum High School is small, with only 160 students enrolled, according to data from OSPI.

In some ways, their quaintness is a strength, Freeman said. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they could stay open and still follow health protocols.

Leitz said they got creative to meet students' needs. They have a "Mule Success" half-hour where students focus on classes with which they struggle. Students with a B grade or above can use this half-hour to explore other activities, like joining the Business Club where they sell snacks and learn customer service, sales and predicting profit, Leitz said.

Peer mentors help first- and second-year students with homework, meeting teachers and studying.

Nearly every instructor teaches more than one subject, according to the school's staff directory. Some teach science while also teaching Spanish; others teach both math and cooking.

"The hope is we can provide things that make kids want to be in school and get enjoyment from," Leitz said.