Wahkiakum County schools put replacement levy on February ballot

WAHKIAKUM — Voters will see a replacement levy for school programs on February’s special ballot as the district seeks to collect the same amount in the next four years as it has in the past.

Superintendent Brent Freeman said the educational programs and operations levy, if passed on Feb. 8, will collect $997,000 a year for the next four years, starting in 2022. However, he estimates the actual tax rate residents will see will be lower than in years past, as property values have gone up.

“My predecessor felt it was important to be under $1 million,” he said.

While costs for districts are rising every year, Freeman said he thinks the amount should be enough to maintain all the current district positions and programs, especially as the legislature has started to direct more money to previously unfunded school mandates.

“That has offset some of our costs we used to have to fund locally, so for the next couple years we’ll be able to make it, but they will be lean years,” he said. “There’s nothing extra.”

School levies do not set a tax rate, but rather the amount to be collected. As property rates increase, the amount paid per $1,000 of assessed valuation decreases. Freeman said he anticipates a rate of about $1.70 per $1,000, down from about $2.38 per $1,000.

Replacement levies are not new taxes, but continuations or increases of existing taxes. Levies help pay for things districts do not get much state or federal support for and require a simple majority to pass.

An educational program and operations levy helps pay for staff positions such as custodians, nurses, teachers, teaching aides, counselors, coaches and security guards. They also pay for sports, art, music, band and drama, as well as early education, technology, curriculum materials and intervention programs for at-risk students.

School districts rely heavily on several levies for funding: the educational programs and operations levy; the state schools levy; and the capital projects and technology levy, which finances maintenance and facilities work.

Freeman said the district plans to do local education around the educational programs and operations levy as the district grapples with how to replace ageing infrastructure. While a capital levy provides money for school buildings, it is not enough to do the large-scale replacements Freeman said the district needs.

In 2020, a bond measure to replace school buildings failed. Freeman said a large amount like a bond is simply too much of a cost for the small community, and the district does not plan to run another bond measure.

“We’re looking at other options, and will come up with other options to get some funding here,” he said. “Lately COVID has taken people’s attention away from a lot of things education-wise, we’re focused on masks and vaccines, but the reality is nothing has gone on to improve our facilities and they’ve just gotten a couple years older.”

