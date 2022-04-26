Voters approve Longview School District levy in early vote count

Early counts show Longview voters are narrowly approving a capital projects and technology levy for the school district, which school officials say will help pay for security upgrades and repairs.

The replacement levy got 53% of voters' approval as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. About 26% of eligible Longview voters turned out for the special April 26 election, which opened on April 8.

The next vote count is scheduled to be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The election will be certified on May 6.

The levy would increase the current tax rate from 51 cents per $1,000 of assessed property to an estimated 88 cents, though Superintendent Dan Zorn has said collection rates actually would go down because the district paid off an expiring bond from 2001.

Longview School District's total tax collection is expected to be $6.3 million in 2023, $5.5 million in 2024 and $5 million in 2025.

The levy would fund the district's projects to upgrade security, revamp Memorial Stadium and improve floors, ceilings and air quality.

