Volunteers needed to write for and against Castle Rock School District replacement levy

Castle Rock residents are needed to serve on the "for" and "against" committees for the school district's replacement educational program and operations levy on the Feb. 8 special elections ballot.

Committee members should reside in the school district and will be responsible for preparing statements for the voters' guide advocating approval or rejection of the proposition.

People interested in serving on either committee should contact the Cowlitz County Elections Office by Wednesday via email at elections@co.cowlitz.wa.us or phone at 360-577-3005.

Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said the three-year replacement levy is to maintain current operations as the district considers a possible bond in the future. Replacement levies are not new taxes, but continuations or increases of existing taxes. The district is presenting the same rate as in years past.

