Usher, Hendricks, Hollander win Rainier School Board races

The Rainier School Board will have several new faces after Tuesday's Columbia County special election, including Christine Usher and Christina Hendricks.
The county marked a 24.8% turnout, with 9,964 ballots cast out of 40,252 registered voters. Results are from the 11 p.m. Tuesday ballot count. All 33 precincts were reporting at that time.
In Zone 1, board member Elizabeth Richardson kept her seat with 933 votes. She was unopposed on the ballot for re-election. There were 21 write-in votes.
Current Rainier School board member Kari Hollander came out ahead of current board member Jeff Flat in Zone 2 with 555 votes to 485. Hollander currently holds the Zone 5 seat, but said she moved this year and her new home puts her in Zone 2.
Zone 4 is a two-year term this election because of a resignation. Noel Hisey was chosen in September by the board to fill the Zone 4 seat after Amber Downey resigned partway through her term. Hisey ran unopposed to complete the term and got 926 votes. There were 18 write-in votes.
In Zone 5, Christine Usher beat Melissa Schoen in the race for Hollander’s vacated seat. Usher got 648 votes to Schoen's 428. There were 13 write-in votes.
Usher previously said after spending a lot of time in her daughter’s classrooms at Hudson Park in years past and experiencing distance learning, she wanted to get involved to advocate for students and staff and make sure that a Rainier education is the best education to get.
Christina Hendricks and Sidney Goodrich both said they planned to be “advocates” for students and see getting back to full-time, in-person instruction as the biggest challenging facing the district next year.
In Zone 7, Christina Hendricks led Sidney Goodrich with 504 votes to his 480.
Hendricks said while campaigning that she plans to be an advocate for students and sees getting back to full-time, in-person instruction as the biggest challenge facing the district.
"That is one thing that I stand firmly on and to me I won't accept anything less," she said. "It's important for the kids to get back in school full time so that they can get prepared for the future."
She said she's excited the community voted for her and she's "looking forward to the challenges."
"I'm still a strong supporter of the kids and the parents and I look forward to hopefully making some positive changes and giving the public more opportunity to address the board and get responses from the board," Hendricks said.
While current board member Darren Vaughn was also on the ballot for Zone 7, he had asked people not to vote for him as he will be moving out of state in June. He received 160 votes, and there were 16 write-in votes.