Usher, Hendricks, Hollander win Rainier School Board races

+3 Rainier school board candidates running for seat 7 focus on return to school Christina Hendricks and Sidney Goodrich both said they planned to be “advocates” for students and see getting back to full-time, in-person instruction as the biggest challenging facing the district next year.

In Zone 7, Christina Hendricks led Sidney Goodrich with 504 votes to his 480.

Hendricks said while campaigning that she plans to be an advocate for students and sees getting back to full-time, in-person instruction as the biggest challenge facing the district.

"That is one thing that I stand firmly on and to me I won't accept anything less," she said. "It's important for the kids to get back in school full time so that they can get prepared for the future."

She said she's excited the community voted for her and she's "looking forward to the challenges."

"I'm still a strong supporter of the kids and the parents and I look forward to hopefully making some positive changes and giving the public more opportunity to address the board and get responses from the board," Hendricks said.

While current board member Darren Vaughn was also on the ballot for Zone 7, he had asked people not to vote for him as he will be moving out of state in June. He received 160 votes, and there were 16 write-in votes.

