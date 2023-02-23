Local schools closed Thursday due to the weather, and some have reported closures or delays for Friday as well.

St. Helens School District reports classes are canceled Friday. The Ridgefield School District is set to start three hours late Friday. Morning preschool is canceled and there will be no buses going to Cascadia Tech.

The following districts closed Thursday: Longview, Kelso, Woodland, Kalama, Toutle Lake, Toledo, Rainier, Clatskanie, St. Helens, Ridgefield, and Three Rivers Christian in Longview.

The Longview School District also reported there would be no afternoon activities on campus.

Castle Rock schools are on mid-winter break through Friday.

Lower Columbia College closed Thursday, meaning all classes, including online, as well as activities were canceled.

Lower Columbia College Head Start reports all centers in Longview, Kelso and Castle Rock were closed.

All Educational Opportunities for Children and Families, or EOCF, Head Start sites in Cowlitz and Clark counties were closed Thursday, including the administration office.