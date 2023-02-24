Local schools have reported closures, delays and bus snow routes for Friday due to the weather.

The Rainier, Clatskanie and St. Helens school districts report classes are canceled Friday. Rainier also says there will be no preschool or kindergarten.

The Kelso School District's bus route 20 is using the snow route. View the snow route at www.kelso.wednet.edu.

The Longview School District's bus route 25 is using the snow route. View the snow route at www.longviewschools.com.

The Kalama School District reports classes will start two hours late and there will be no morning preschool. The following bus routes are on morning snow routes: 503, 505 and 507. View snow routes at www.kalamaschools.org.

The Woodland School District reports classes will start two hours late, with no buses going to Cascadia Tech. The following bus routes are on snow routes: 605, 610, 611, 612, 613, 614, 615 and 616. Check snow routes for Woodland at www.kwrl.org/find-my-bus-route.

The Ridgefield School District is set to start three hours late. Morning preschool in Ridgefield is canceled and there will also be no buses going to Cascadia Tech.

EOCF Head Start sites in Cowlitz and Clark counties will be closed Friday.