Local schools are closed Thursday due to the weather.

The following districts are closed: Longview, Kelso, Woodland, Kalama, Toutle Lake, Toledo, Rainier, Clatskanie, St. Helens, Ridgefield, and Three Rivers Christian in Longview.

The Longview School District also reports there will be no afternoon activities on campus.

Castle Rock schools are on mid-winter break through Friday.

Lower Columbia College is closed, meaning all classes, including online, as well as activities are canceled.

Lower Columbia College Head Start reports all centers in Longview, Kelso and Castle Rock are closed.

All Educational Opportunities for Children and Families, or EOCF, Head Start sites in Cowlitz and Clark counties are closed Thursday, including the administration office.