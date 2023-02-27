The following school districts have classes or bus routes altered on Monday due to the weather.
Longview School District reports bus 25 was on its morning snow routes. View the snow route at www.longviewschools.com.
Kelso School District reports bus 15, 20 and 31 were on snow routes in the morning, and bus 20 is on its snow routes this afternoon. View the district's snow routes at www.kelso.wednet.edu/page/transportation.
Woodland School District reports buses 610, 612, 613, 614 and 616 are on snow routes. Check snow routes for Woodland at www.kwrl.org/find-my-bus-route.
Kalama School District reports buses 503, 504, 505, 506, 507 are on snow routes. View snow routes at www.kalamaschools.org.
Toutle Lake School District reports classes will start three hours late.
- Rainier School District reports classes are canceled and there will be no kindergarten or preschool.
- Clatskanie School District reports bus routes 3, 4, 6, 7, 12 and 15 on snow routes all day. View snow routes at www.csd.k12.or.us/transportation.