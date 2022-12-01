UPDATE: Lower Columbia school delays, bus route updates for Thursday

Longview School District reports all buses are on morning snow routes and classes will start on time. View the district's morning snow routes at www.longviewschools.com/family-resources.

Kelso School District reports all buses are on morning snow routes. View the district's morning snow routes at www.kelso.wednet.edu/page/transportation.

Kalama School District reports routes 503, 505 and 506 are on snow routes with no bus service beyond Rogers Road. View snow routes at www.kalamaschools.org.

Woodland School District reports routes 612 and 614 are on snow routes, with no traveling on or beyond Woodland Heights. Route 610 will not go on Shirley Gordon Road. School will start on time.

Castle Rock reports all morning buses are on snow routes. View snow routes at www.crschools.org/parents.

Toutle Lake School District reports classes will start three hours late.

Three Rivers Christian Schools in Longview reports classes are operating on a normal schedule, but any weather related tardies or absences will be excused.

Rainier School District reports all of the district's schools are closed due icy roads in upper elevations and forecasted additional snow.