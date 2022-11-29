UPDATE: Lower Columbia school closures, bus route updates for Tuesday; icy roads forecasted this morning

Woodland School District reported this morning bus routes 613 and 616 could not travel beyond Ambler Road on North Dubois Road; route 610 could not travel on Shirley Gordon Road; and routes 612 and 614 could not travel on Little Kalama Road.

Kalama School District bus routes 504-507 were on snow routes this morning due to slick roads in higher elevations, according to the district. This morning, the district reported buses would likely return to normal routes at dismissal time.

Kelso School District reported bus routes 1, 3, 4, 15, 20, 26, 29 and 31 were on morning snow routes. The district says routes 15 and 20 are on snow routes this afternoon.

The National Weather Service reports icy roads are possible this morning, from the coast to the Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County because temperatures have fallen below freezing in much of the area. Temperatures dropped below freezing in Kelso as early as around 11:30 p.m. Monday, meteorologists report, and rain or snow is forecasted in Cowlitz County through Friday.