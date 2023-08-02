Both incumbents of the Kelso and Longview school board seats are leading in early unofficial results from the Aug. 1 Cowlitz County primary election.

Barb Westrick, who would enter her sixth term if elected, has so far garnered 44% or 3,208 votes as of about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Challengers Scott Beck has 33% or 2,419 votes, and Terry Carlson has 23% or 1,697 votes.

Kelso School Board incumbent Mike Haas is also leading in the primary, with about 53% or 1,794 votes in early results. His two challengers, Lloyd P. Melone and Andrew Larson, were in a tight race Wednesday as both candidates had about 23% of the vote.

In the Castle Rock School District primary, incumbent board member Tracy Morgan is trailing with 13% of the vote, while challenger Levi Godinho is leading with 44% or 779 votes. Candidate Gary Stoner is close behind with 42% or 737 votes.

Toutle Lake School District voters have also not shown early support for their incumbent board members.

As of Wednesday, incumbent Jonathon Rodeback had 18% or 128 votes, while challenger Heather Schoonover had 46% or 321 votes. Candidate Shebanyah VanHoof is trailing with 36% or 249.

Also in Toutle Lake, incumbent Dave Collins got about 14% or 99 votes so far. Collins’ challengers Matt Hanna and Susan Dorcheus are both leading in early primaries, getting 44% and 42% respectively with a difference of 16 votes in unofficial results Wednesday.