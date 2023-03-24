The following school districts have bus routes altered on Friday due to the weather.
Kelso School District reports buses 15, 20, 26, 29, and 31 are on snow routes. View the district's snow routes at www.kelso.wednet.edu/page/transportation.
Woodland School District reports buses 610, 612, 613, 614 and 616 are on snow routes. Check snow routes for Woodland at www.kwrl.org/find-my-bus-route.
Kalama School District reports buses 503, 504, 505, 506 and 507 are on snow routes. View snow routes at www.kalamaschools.org.
Toutle Lake School District reports route two is on a snow route. View snow routes at www.toutlesd.org.