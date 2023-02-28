A long-running local nonprofit is offering three scholarships for area students and awards have increased to keep up with rising costs of education.

Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso reports the group is accepting scholarship applications for students to use during the 2023-24 school year. Applications must be received by Altrusa on or before March 31.

Scholarship awards have increased to $2,000 a year, the group reports. Previously, one scholarship was $1,400 and two were $1,000 each.

The Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso Scholarship is for students attending Lower Columbia College during the 2023-24 year and may be renewed for three additional years.

The Altrusa Technical Education Scholarship is a one-year award for students studying in the trades, manufacturing or other industrial fields at LCC during the 2023-24 year.

The Jane Kalahan Smith Scholarship is a one-year award for a female-identifying student who plans to study in the sciences at a four-year institution during the 2023-24 year after previously attending LCC.

Students can get scholarship applications at local high schools, on the Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso website and Facebook pages, by emailing altrusalongviewkelso@gmail.com or by calling 360-425-0426.

Altrusa has been active in the area for around 70 years, and their primary fundraising activity is selling elephant ears at local community events including Go 4th and Squirrel Fest. They welcome new members.