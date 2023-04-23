Every weekday morning and afternoon during the academic year, the streets near Longview’s schools fill with cars, crossing students, bright yellow buses and safety guards.

The district watches and takes notes: What’s working here, and what needs improving?

While the schools have different ways of managing traffic, the enforcement of certain safety measures comes from a partnership among school leaders, police and the city to help manage how people can get their kids to school safely — and conveniently.

“We’ll just view what’s going on, take notes and see where are the conflict points,” said Rick Parrish, the Longview School District’s director of facilities and communication. “We’re just trying to determine, number one, are there problems, and number two, are there better ways to do it?”

Methods of traffic control

Several Longview schools do not have large enough parking lots for the amount of traffic, Parrish said, which has prompted both district and city officials to find creative ways to make traffic flow safely and quickly.

“They all have parking lots, but that doesn’t mean they’re necessarily the safest place for pick-ups and drop-offs,” Parrish said.

This means using lots of signs, installing crosswalks, lowering the speed limits and communicating with families about the best way they can drop off their students.

Northlake Elementary School is an example of one of these schools. Signs pepper the nearby lawns reminding drivers to get in and out as fast as possible.

Flashing lights and a speedometer help control the pace. They also started using numbered car tags to ensure the child enters the right car at the end of the school day.

“It was really quite a lot of work, … but it’s so much better now,” Principal Cora Lazo said.

State grants help with the costs of traffic solutions, Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash said.

Washington State Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School program sends money for projects within 2 miles of an elementary, middle or high school. Since its inception in 2005, the program has paid $145 million to cover 278 projects at school districts across the state.

Data from the city puts the cost for installing flashing street lights since 2019 between $86,000 and $144,000 for each set.

Hash said the city will conduct speed studies by request but has never done one specifically for the streets surrounding the schools. The city cannot prohibit parking on school grounds directly, but it can suggest the district or schools do so.

“We try to look at it both ways — how do they run their operations and how do we run ours, and how can we work together?” Hash said.

‘What we’re working with today’

Parrish said the district has looked into expanding parking lots at some schools, but the cost and sheer breadth of construction proved more work than it was worth.

The district in 2019 looked into passing a $119 million facilities bond to replace Mint Valley and Northlake elementary schools and pay for safety improvements, according to a Daily News report at the time, but the measure failed to get enough votes.

“So there are thoughts and discussions about those things, but as you can imagine, they’re extremely expensive and are things that need to be dealt with from the school district side,” Parrish said. “We’re making the absolute best decisions with what we’re working with today.”

Lazo, Northlake’s principal, said enforcement of these traffic rules can be difficult. Mornings and afternoons are hectic as drivers fill the road, make U-turns and exit their cars with children. Part of what makes the system work is communication about upcoming traffic projects or changes, she said.

“We try to educate parents and let them know construction does happen, and it has to happen for a certain reason,” Lazo said.

Finding other methods of getting to school is an important part of increasing traffic safety. The school has a “walking school bus” idea, where parents and students gather near a stop and walk their children to school together instead of relying on a vehicle.

Northlake also funnels buses to a separate area, so there’s no additional congestion on the main road.

“There are a lot of different goals, but one of them is separating the modes of transportation,” Hash said. “Buses end up maybe by the curb, cars in parking lots. You have a specific route for walkers and bicyclists.”

Hash said when it comes to general traffic safety, the city takes a “passive versus active” approach. An example of an active solution is installing a crosswalk or speed bump.

A passive approach is not so obvious, he said, like utilizing research that shows drivers will go slower if there is a lot of tree cover on the street.

“I joke that we’re engineers and psychologists,” Hash said, “because we try to do those passive ways first of getting people to slow down and be safer.”