Two Kalama students arrested after reports of assault, threats and anti-gay slurs

KALAMA — Parents and students say Kalama High School leaders could have done more before two students were arrested Monday for alleged threats and assaults, including one incident that reportedly involved hate speech and a fight that sent a student to the hospital.

Days after a 17-year-old student was allegedly kicked in the head during a fight with students who directed anti-gay slurs at them, dozens of students walked out of school Monday in response to what they say has been a festering culture of homophobia, racism and violence at school.

The protest against hate speech prompted a threat of gun violence by another student against the demonstrators, which police took seriously enough put the school on lockdown. Police then arrested the student who made the threat and the student who allegedly caused the concussion.

The Kalama School District acknowledged the incidents and sent out support for students who walked out on Monday. Nick Shanmac, the district’s communications manager, said the district legally could not comment on the details of the fight or disciplinary action taken against students.

“I do think recent events have really, in a positive way, brought this to a head and encouraged students to speak up,” Shanmac said.

'It's been a daily thing'

Natasha Wheeler moved last year from Minnesota with her child Jesse, 17, for a fresh start in a beautiful place.

Jesse, the student who suffered a concussion after the fight, has a different last name than their mother and asked it not be used in the story to protect from possible retaliation by other students.

Soon after moving, Wheeler said she noticed a shift.

Jesse told her certain students at Kalama High used racist and homophobic slurs, often directed at other students. Screenshots Wheeler provided from social media show someone had drawn a swastika on the classroom whiteboard.

Jesse started an LGBTQ club at Kalama High School that raised their profile among students, sophomore Araylia Martinez said, adding Jesse's outspoken support for gay rights seemed to make them a target of harassment.

What was more worrying, Wheeler said, was she felt the school staff did not seem to address the red flags both students and parents reported.

"It's been a daily thing, and this all goes back to the past year," Wheeler said. “I’ve been saying to the school and administration for a long time, ‘Something bad is going to happen.’”

Veronica Child recently moved from Vancouver to Kalama to build a better life in a smaller town with her daughter.

"At first we really liked it, they seemed so welcoming," Child said.

The comfort did not last long for Child. On the first day of school, Child's daughter heard students using homophobic slurs and asked them not to, soon finding herself on the receiving end of harassment.

The bullying escalated to the point where Child decided to pull out her daughter.

Quote "There has been lots of fighting lately, and we can't feel safe until we see the school do something about it." — Kalama sophomore Araylia Martinez.

Child attended the Monday walkout, saying she hoped the demonstration would bring peers closer together and send a message to the school administration.

"I thought, if there are parents there, they have to listen," Child said.

What felt like rising tensions came to a head on June 6, Martinez said. She witnessed the fight that sent Jesse to the hospital.

That day, Jesse was waiting for the school bus after class with a classmate when a pair of students targeted Jesse’s companion, according to a grievance Wheeler filed with the Kalama School District.

One of them said loudly: "There are too many f-----s at this school."

Jesse took a swing at one of the students but missed. A fight erupted between Jesse and the two students, and Jesse ended up on the ground, according to Wheeler's grievance.

Wheeler said one of the students who had been harassing Jesse then kicked Jesse in the head with what she believed were steel-toed boots.

Wheeler said as far as she knew, no police or medical personnel were called to the scene.

The principal soon called Wheeler, saying Jesse had been taken to the office after the fight and was acting strangely.

Jesse is on the autism spectrum, and Wheeler said at first she figured it had just been a tough day at school. When she spoke to Jesse on the phone, Wheeler knew something was wrong.

"He was just repeating himself, saying the same things over again, he was crying," Wheeler said. "He wasn't acting like himself."

They took Jesse to the emergency room, where doctors diagnosed them with a concussion, Wheeler said.

Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera said police examined video and took witness statements from the fight to determine if the violence had been motivated by sexuality or gender identity biases.

Officers found probable cause to arrest one of the students, a minor who could face criminal charges for assault and a felony hate crime.

“In five years, we have not had an incident that has met the statutory elements of a hate crime,” Herrera said, adding that the school deals with student conduct violations independent of the police department.

Wheeler said she believes the school knew parents had expressed their concern that homophobia, racism and bullying in general had become a problem.

"I've been expecting this phone call for a while," Wheeler said.

Students walk out in protest

Wheeler reported the incident to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Washington state civil rights division. She got an advocate from the local PFLAG chapter to sit in on meetings with the school. She filed a complaint with the Kalama Police Department.

"From a law enforcement standpoint, hate-motivated and bias-based violations will not be tolerated," Chief Herrera said. "When they're reported to law enforcement, we're going to do a complete and thorough investigation."

Herrera described Kalama High's administration as "super cooperative and willing to facilitate our need to establish all the facts."

What students and parents see as inaction is what Kalama School District officials said is their legal obligation not to reveal disciplinary action taken toward a student, Shanmac said.

"We're trying to tackle this and do a better job of asking students, 'Given this legal limitation, how can we give you better information about what's being done?'" Shanmac said. "Because it is frustrating, and we totally understand that, when we have to say, 'Sorry, we can't inform you.'"

Perceived inaction led Jesse to organize the school walkout Monday in front of the high school.

Students handed out multicolored flags representing one of the identities on the LGBTQ spectrum. At least two dozen students held signs over their heads, asking the school to commit to its zero-tolerance policy.

Quote "If the students are saying, 'We feel that this is a pattern,' then the schools should listen to them. ... We need to believe them." — Nick Shanmac, Kalama School District communications manager.

Sophomore Kaydance Wooldridge said the fight between Jesse and another student represented a larger culture of bullying at Kalama High that went ignored.

"There hasn't been much punishment," Wooldridge said. "We want to see action."

Martinez said she joined the walkout to show her solidarity with her peers, many of whom she said face harassment on a near daily basis.

"There has been lots of fighting lately, and we can't feel safe until we see the school do something about it," Martinez said.

As demonstrators stood in the front parking lot on that rainy morning, a student told a school administrator they overheard a peer make threats of violence against the crowd, Herrera said.

Herrera said the student, 15, told a peer he wanted to fire a machine gun into the group of students.

The teen left campus, and police put the school in lockdown. Herrera said given the fact that the student left campus during school hours, police considered the threat credible.

"It was enough to warrant the steps that were taken and, at that point, it was a disruption to school functions," Herrera said.

They located the teenager and, through interviews with the parents, determined he had no access to firearms at home. Still, police found probable cause to arrest him, with charges currently being reviewed by the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

School district explores solutions

Jesse said the school pulled students in for an assembly last week to talk about bullying and harassment on campus. Jesse said the school asked every student to take a pledge against bigotry and promise to report bullying.

For Jesse, still recovering from their concussion, the sentiment has come too late.

"They were trying to avoid this until the last minute," Jesse said.

In a letter to families Monday evening, the school district explained the lockdown situation, including the verbal threat against the demonstrators that started it.

The district said in its letter that it "stands with students demanding a school environment free from harassment, abuse and violence, and we are proud of them for helping to drive the conversation around school safety."

Shanmac said the Kalama School District is working to hire more mental health professionals. Next school year, Kalama High will have a new dean hired to build better relationships with students.

The district has also expanded anonymous reporting options and is working to increase communication between the school and parents, Shanmac said.

"If the students are saying, 'We feel that this is a pattern,' then the schools should listen to them. ... We need to believe them," Shanmac said.

