When Darien Richardson decided it was time to put her 4-year-old child into an early learning program, she was greeted with what seemed like a never-ending waitlist.

"It felt like there were constant hoops we had to jump through," Richardson said.

Richardson, a Longview resident, then heard about the Longview School District's "Kinder Bridge" program at the Broadway Early Learning Center. It was almost too good to be true — a free program with enough slots and teachers that she would not have to worry about being waitlisted.

Richardson toured the center where her son would enroll and "had happy tears."

"It was a sweet moment, just knowing your kid was going to be joining a classroom with a nice teacher and trusting that there is actual learning going on," Carey said.

Superintendent's report on early learning

This early-age learning has promising outcomes in elementary schoolers, according to an analysis by the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and released Wednesday.

Not much exists when it comes to Washington state research on transitional kindergarten, mostly because school districts only developed the program in recent years before data collection was possible.

The OSPI study followed 43,458 Washington state students from 2015-16 pre-kindergarten into the 2018-19 third grade classes.

Researchers found that kindergarten readiness made it about 1.62 times more likely a student met third-grade Smarter Balanced Assessments in English and 1.72 times greater in math. OSPI defined readiness as a combination of social-emotional maturity and specific cognitive skills.

Megan Berry, a kindergarten teacher at Lexington Elementary School, also taught in Kelso School District's first year of transitional kindergarten. Many of those students now sit in Berry's kindergarten classroom, and she noticed they are better prepped in literacy and math skills.

"They have had that exposure," Berry said, "so when they get to kindergarten, they have more confidence in skills like writing their own name, understanding letters and numbers."

Disparities have persisted that the study ascribed to systemic racism and ableism, resulting in lack of equitable access to affordable child care, stable housing and nutrition across marginalized communities.

"Kindergarten-ready" students who were Black, Latino/Hispanic, American Indian or Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islanders, and multilingual learners were less likely to meet standards. These opportunity gaps widened as students got older, according to the report.

Students from low-income families, those with disabilities and those who received Learning Assistance Program services — an OSPI program providing extra instruction for students not at grade-level — were also less likely to meet third-grade standards even after transitional kindergarten.

Berry said transitional kindergarten offers families more access even when other options aren't available or don't fully address every need — it's a start, she said.

"It alleviates a little bit of (the challenges)," she said.

Area school districts and transitional kindergarten

Kelso, Kalama, Longview and Woodland adopted similar free pre-kindergarten programs in recent years, targeted toward families who may not qualify for Head Start/Early Head Start but also cannot afford private preschool.

Heather Ogden, special programs director in the Kelso School District, said the district saw benefits of transitional kindergarten almost immediately. The program entered its second year in January.

Ogden said they want to further expand accessibility and plan to add another classroom and begin the program on Oct. 18, earlier than its current start date. They have not had trouble hiring or getting applicants for the teaching roles, Ogden said.

Kindergarten teachers have said they noticed children coming from transitional kindergarten were "leaders" in the classroom, Ogden said.

"A big thing we're teaching is how to be a student, how to make friends, how to work with their peers," Ogden said.

Students also tend to have higher literacy compared to those who did not enroll, Ogden said.

The OSPI study found that the earlier a student enters a classroom, the better it is for retention of new information and growth in math and literacy. Early learning in general also predicts more success as they go through middle and high school, the study found.

"Early learning is vital for a student's success throughout not only your educational career but also in work and in life," said Kelso district spokesperson Michele Nerland.