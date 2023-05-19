Toutle Lake High School sophomore Sophia Thomas has been selected to receive one of 250 annual scholarships offered to students nationwide by the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange.

The scholarship is funded by the United States and the German governments to promote student exchange between the two countries, according to a press release.

Thomas will be a junior ambassador and exchange student to Germany, living with a German host family and attending a local German high school during her exchange year.

The scholarship will cover the full cost of a year in Germany for the 2023-24 school year.

Thomas' exchange year will be managed by the ASSE International Student Exchange Program and will be represented by local and regional ASSE representatives.

For more information on the ASSE student exchange program, cooperating countries and scholarship opportunities, visit www.host.asse.com.