Toutle Lake students, community members protest mask mandate Monday

TOUTLE — More than 100 Toutle Lake School students and community members Monday lined Spirit Lake Memorial Highway with signs and flags protesting the state’s mask mandate.

A group of students organized the walkout-turned-protest last week over social media, said senior John Nicholson. Students went to class at 8:30 a.m. Monday, took their masks off and walked out when asked to go see the principal, he said.

“We don’t believe in the mandates and don’t believe it’s right to be putting these on children that don’t have a need for it,” Nicholson said.

Washington state requires all school personnel, visitors and students to wear a mask at school when indoors. The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction will withhold funds from districts that “willfully fail to comply” with mask and employee vaccine mandates.

COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets, and evidence shows wearing a mask reduces an infected person’s chance of spreading the virus to others, according to the state Department of Health.

Health officials and school districts have said masking, distancing and other measures have prevented COVID-19 cases from spreading in schools.

Toutle Lake Superintendent Bob Garrett said about 120 secondary students participated in the walkout. No students were disciplined for their participation. The district considers the absences as unexcused, but the principal asked staff to work with students this one time to make up missed assignments if the student arranges a meeting with them, Garrett said.

Toutle Lake senior and organizer Olivia Clark said students sick of wearing masks in school wanted to “come together against the mandate” peacefully and in a way not directed at the staff or school.

“Us kids are tired of it and we wanted to see if we could make a change,” she said.

Clark said more people joined the protest than expected. Along with high school students, some middle school and elementary students participated, as well as parents and other community members, she said.

Nicholson said the group was inspired by a walkout at a Pe Ell school last week, and wanted to send a message to Gov. Jay Inslee.

Students at the Lewis County school staged a walkout Tuesday, and continued to protest through Friday, the Centralia Chronicle reported. Congressional candidate Heidi St. John and Republican District 19 Rep. Jim Walsh joined Friday, prompting the district to ask protesters to move off campus, the Chronicle reported.

A group of Woodland middle and high school students along with some adults participated in an organized protest against the mandate Friday. The administration invited students inside because it was cold, and allowed some students to stay unmasked inside the library, according to the district.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.