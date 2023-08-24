Scott Fenter will serve as Toutle Lake School District's interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year.

Fenter has over a decade of experience as a superintendent in Washington school districts including Pe Ell, Onalaksa and Ocean Beach, and has filled two interim elementary school principal positions over the past few months, according to a district press release. He's also familiar with Cowlitz County, having served as elementary principal in Kalama for five years and in Castle Rock for eight.

“I have always had a great respect for Toutle Lake School District, and the effort I have seen put forth here to make a difference for students,” Fenter said. “I have been a Chinook, a Rocket, a Trojan, a Fisherman and a Logger, and now I get to finish my career as a fighting duck!”

Longview native Angela Allen replaced retired district Superintendent Bob Garrett in July 2022.

Toutle Lake School District will hold a back-to-school event for parents and students from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. School will begin Wednesday.