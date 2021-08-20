Toledo to become the Riverhawks

Just a few weeks after Kalama chose a new mascot, Toledo followed suit, becoming the Riverhawks after a Thursday night school board decision.

"After months of deliberation and careful consideration, the board voted last night to rebrand the district," a Friday afternoon post on the district Facebook page said. "We will start the process of becoming the Toledo Riverhawks right away."

The school district is closed on Fridays in the summer, and school officials were not available for comment.

The change comes after House Bill 1356 was signed into law this past session. It prohibits public schools from using Native American names, symbols or images as school mascots, logos or team names by 2022.There are a few exceptions. For example, the ban would not apply to public schools located on, or partially on, tribal reservations, as long as the use is authorized by the tribe.

Toledo School District looked for an exemption to a new mascot law, seeking to retain its Native American mascot because of the work it has done with the Cowlitz Tribe and the school’s location on ancestral tribal land, but the state Attorney General declined to provide an opinion to the Toledo School District on whether or not the exemption was valid.