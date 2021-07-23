Toledo schools seeking mascot exception based on partnership with Cowlitz Tribe, location

“We competed the surveys and things like that for a new name should one be required,” Rust said.

The Cowlitz Tribe had approved the school’s use of its current dreamcatcher logo — a stylized T inside a circle with feathers draped to one side. But as the focus groups work on rebranding, the district dropped the feathers from the logo, leaving it as a plain ‘T’ in a circle until a final choice is made.

The previously planned high school gym floor update will use the large ‘T’, Rust said. If the district does get an exception and can use its dreamcatcher logo, or if it needs a new logo entirely, that can always be added to the floor at a later time, he said.

Rust is hoping to hear a decision from the Attorney General before Thanksgiving, he said, because if the district does need to rebrand, the Jan. 1 deadline still applies.

“If the exception doesn’t apply, we want to be sure that we take advantage of the funds set aside by the legislature to offset the cost of rebranding,” Rust said.

Kalama ’Nooks

Kalama School District is also working toward a new mascot, as the old mascot, “Charlie Chinook,” had been under fire long before the Native American mascot bill was introduced this year.