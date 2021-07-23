Toledo schools seeking mascot exception based on partnership with Cowlitz Tribe, location

Toledo School District is asking for an exemption to a new mascot law, seeking to retain its Native American mascot because of the work it has done with the Cowlitz Tribe and the school’s location on ancestral tribal land.
“From the point of view of the intent of the legislation, that exception should apply to us, but we need the attorney general to see if he agrees with that,” Superintendent Chris Rust said.
House Bill 1356 was signed into law this past session. It prohibits public schools from using Native American names, symbols or images as school mascots, logos or team names by 2022.
There are a few exceptions. For example, the ban would not apply to public schools located on or partially on tribal reservations, as long as the use is authorized by the tribe.
Toledo has worked with the Cowlitz Indian Tribe for years to change how the district approaches its mascot, Rust said.
While in past months Rust had said he thought the district was not eligible for an exception because the Cowlitz Tribe’s current reservation land is located in Ridgefield, not Toledo, the district has now submitted a request to the state Attorney General for clarification.
“From our perspective, our school district is on Cowlitz ancestral land,” Superintendent Chris Rust said. “The Cowlitz Tribe has headquarters in Cowlitz County, which borders our district.”
Chairman of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe David Barnett said Friday the "Cowlitz Indian Tribe has not taken an official position regarding the usage, as we have not fully discussed it."
"Ultimately, the question will be voted on by the Cowlitz Tribe membership,” he said.
Toledo Indians
The Toledo Indians mascot had used headdress imagery, the tomahawk chop and a caricature mascot costume in the past, but the district has been working with the Cowlitz Tribe to make changes for several years.
That’s “part of the respecting the tribe and honoring our responsibility to our mascot,” Rust said.
The tribe previously asked students not to wear headdresses at games, as they aren’t part of the local culture, and Toledo agreed. The school also phased out its stereotypical mascot costume and the three Chief Wahoo logos that adorned the baseball field at the request of Major League Baseball.
The question of mascots and respect is a complicated one, Barnett said, and "House Bill 1356 requires us to educate ourselves about the meanings, history and uses of tribal words in the names of sports teams, both in general and specifically as it relates to the Toledo Indians."
Over the past several months, community focus groups worked to find another name, in case the district does not get the exception it’s seeking. So far, the “Riverhawks” has floated to the top of community polls.
“We competed the surveys and things like that for a new name should one be required,” Rust said.
The Cowlitz Tribe had approved the school’s use of its current dreamcatcher logo — a stylized T inside a circle with feathers draped to one side. But as the focus groups work on rebranding, the district dropped the feathers from the logo, leaving it as a plain ‘T’ in a circle until a final choice is made.
The previously planned high school gym floor update will use the large ‘T’, Rust said. If the district does get an exception and can use its dreamcatcher logo, or if it needs a new logo entirely, that can always be added to the floor at a later time, he said.
Rust is hoping to hear a decision from the Attorney General before Thanksgiving, he said, because if the district does need to rebrand, the Jan. 1 deadline still applies.
“If the exception doesn’t apply, we want to be sure that we take advantage of the funds set aside by the legislature to offset the cost of rebranding,” Rust said.
Kalama ’Nooks
Kalama School District is also working toward a new mascot, as the old mascot, “Charlie Chinook,” had been under fire long before the Native American mascot bill was introduced this year.
The district formed an official committee in September to explore further changing the mascot. Then, the community supported moving forward under the same Chinooks name with a different mascot over creating a new mascot and name.
The Chinook Tribe is not federally acknowledged, which means it does not have a tribal reservation that could qualify the district for an exemption.
The committee has been meeting regularly, school officials said, working with community surveys and focus groups to consider options to bring forward.
A caricature of a nonlocal tribal member, “Charlie Chinook,” used to have a hatchet in one hand and a scalp in the other. Over the last 20 years, Kalama redesigned Charlie, removing the scalp and replacing it with a diploma.
It also did away with tomahawk-chop-style chants at games and has mostly abandoned the Charlie Chinook logo on its uniforms, the district said. Now, it uses a stylized “KC” as a logo, for the Kalama Chinooks.