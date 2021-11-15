Toledo community voting on new Riverhawks logo

The Toledo Riverhawks will choose a new logo this week after a community survey on which image to use closes.

The Toledo High School art committee will make an official recommendation to the school board on which of four stylized hawks and “T” logos to use Thursday, according to a district Facebook post.

The changes come after House Bill 1356 was signed into law this past legislative session. It prohibits public schools from using Native American names, symbols or images as school mascots, logos or team names by 2022. There are a few exceptions. For example, the ban would not apply to public schools located on, or partially on, tribal reservations, as long as the use is authorized by the tribe.

The Toledo School District looked for an exemption to a new mascot law, seeking to retain its Native American mascot because of the work it has done with the Cowlitz Tribe and the school’s location on ancestral tribal land, but the state Attorney General declined to provide an opinion to the Toledo School District on whether or not the exemption was valid.