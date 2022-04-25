Toledo community cuts ribbon on completely remodeled high school

TOLEDO — Greenlee Clark was a sophomore when she heard about plans to renovate her high school. At the time, water seeped through the building's walls and floors, the clocks and school bells did not work, and basic electrical functions were dodgy at best.

"What once seemed so far into the future is now one of the greatest gifts my peers and I could have asked for," said Clark, now a senior and the school's student body president, who spoke Friday afternoon during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completely renovated Toledo High School.

The $26 million project took several years and four failed bonds, despite the school's state of disrepair.

"We had a few legislators who came down here to look at the school, and they thought it should be condemned," Superintendent Chris Rust said. "Water would seep in through the floors. The walls were so thin. If you were in math, you could hear the German class next door."

State lawmakers then stepped in to offer the district a distressed schools grant, Rust said.

The district would get $10 million through state funding and then an $11 million grant through the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instructions' School Construction Assistance Program.

The funding came with a caveat: the district had to get 60% of voters to pass a $7 million bond. Rust said in previous years the bonds they tried to pass were around $12 million and $15 million, which were rejected by voters four different times.

In 2019, voters approved the proposed $7 million bond, greenlighting $28 million in total to completely refurbish Toledo High School. The project actually cost $26 million, with the district putting away the $2 million for future upkeeping and cosmetic costs, like buying new trophy cases.

IBI Group Architects designed the school to resemble a cozy Northwest lodge with the features of a "much larger high school," said lead architect Ross Parker.

Floors, walls and ceilings were upgraded, along with electrical wiring, HVAC and air conditioning systems, Rust said. The George Mudrock Gymnasium also was revamped with new floors and gym equipment.

"This facility is designed to serve multiple generations," Parker said, "with new technology, furniture and collaborative indoor and outdoor learning spaces to help teachers teach and students learn."

Toledo High School students are now known as the Toledo Riverhawks following the 2021 passage of a state law requiring any non-tribal schools that used Native American imagery, names or symbols to pick new mascots.

Toledo to become the Riverhawks The school district is closed on Fridays in the summer and school officials were not available for comment.

Members of the Cowlitz Tribe worked with the school district to design the mascot and name. Member Suzanne Donaldson uncloaked the button blanket she created for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, revealing an updated version of the school's black-and-red logo.

Toledo community voting on new Riverhawks logo The four new choices put forward by the Toledo High School Art Committee all include the head of a hawk in profile around the district's current stylized red ‘T’ in a circle. They range from abstracted to realistic.

"As we were going through the process I had just started on the art about the same time we were going through the issues last year with the Washington state ruling on the name change," Donaldson said. "I know that's a tough subject for a lot of people, so I wanted to do this work in a good way and give this work to the school. ... We really love the design."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.