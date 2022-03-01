 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Toledo cancels school, Toutle alters buses Tuesday

Toledo School District reports classes are canceled Tuesday.

Toutle Lake School District reports there will be no bus service on Tower Road on Tuesday. 

