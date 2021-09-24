 Skip to main content
TikTok trend targets school soap dispensers
editor's pick top story

TikTok trend targets school soap dispensers

Tiktok: Bathrooms

School bathrooms are the target of a Tiktok challenge where students record themselves damaging the rooms including pulling sinks, toilets and soap dispensers off the walls. 

 Courtney Talak

A new viral TikTok challenge is causing headaches for local schools, with soap dispensers being the most popular target.

TikTok, a social media platform of short video clips, has become popular over the last several months. A recent challenge has students recording themselves pulling sinks, toilets and soap dispensers off bathroom walls, along with other damage.

Overall, local districts said the damage is minor and handled by maintenance staff without a large cost to the districts. 

Castle Rock gardens vandalized, produce stolen

Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said two soap dispensers have been taken off walls lately.

Greene said part of the challenge is that it’s hard to tell who did it, even if the district can find the video online.

Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said there was only “one incident that we’ve investigated and dealt with,” when a soap dispenser and sink handle were damaged.

TikTok challenges are “alive and well in student culture,” he said.

Sheriff's office investigating rash of vandalism on Beacon Hill

Longview so far has not had any reported incidents, spokesman Rick Parrish said, and Kalama spokesman Nick Shanmac said the same, though "principals were all aware of it."

“We are aware of the TikTok phenomenon around this, but as of today we haven’t heard of any damage to any of our bathrooms,” Parrish said.

Kelso has seen some damage in secondary schools, mostly to soap dispensers, hand sanitizer dispensers and fire extinguishers, district spokeswoman Michele Nerland said.

Nerland said the district sent an email to parents informing them about the trend and asking them to speak with their children about not vandalizing property.

