TikTok trend targets school soap dispensers

A new viral TikTok challenge is causing headaches for local schools, with soap dispensers being the most popular target.

TikTok, a social media platform of short video clips, has become popular over the last several months. A recent challenge has students recording themselves pulling sinks, toilets and soap dispensers off bathroom walls, along with other damage.

Overall, local districts said the damage is minor and handled by maintenance staff without a large cost to the districts.

Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said two soap dispensers have been taken off walls lately.

Greene said part of the challenge is that it’s hard to tell who did it, even if the district can find the video online.

Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said there was only “one incident that we’ve investigated and dealt with,” when a soap dispenser and sink handle were damaged.

TikTok challenges are “alive and well in student culture,” he said.

Longview so far has not had any reported incidents, spokesman Rick Parrish said, and Kalama spokesman Nick Shanmac said the same, though "principals were all aware of it."