Three Rivers gets financial accreditation from Christian financial accountability group

For greater transparency and donor assurance, Three Rivers Christian School now is accredited by a Christian financial accountability group after a rigorous application.

Superintendent Erin Hart said the seal from the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability provides donors “assurance that their money is being well handled and well spent.”

For the school, which “started very small and has grown to be much larger, we just wanted for our own edification to know that we were doing things well,” Hart said. “It’s kind of an aspirational goal that we achieved a little faster than we thought we would.”

The Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability, founded in 1979, provides accreditation to Christian nonprofits that “faithfully demonstrate compliance with the ECFA Standards pertaining to financial accountability, fundraising and board governance,” a press release said.

Hart said the school board started looking into accreditation several years ago. The process is rigorous: Applicants need multiple recommendations from other organizations that are ECFA accredited and they must provide evidence of all programs, financial information, proof of regular audits and donation processes.