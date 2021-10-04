Three Rivers gets financial accreditation from Christian financial accountability group

For greater transparency and donor assurance, Three Rivers Christian School now is accredited by a Christian financial accountability group after a rigorous application.
Superintendent Erin Hart said the seal from the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability provides donors “assurance that their money is being well handled and well spent.”
For the school, which “started very small and has grown to be much larger, we just wanted for our own edification to know that we were doing things well,” Hart said. “It’s kind of an aspirational goal that we achieved a little faster than we thought we would.”
The Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability, founded in 1979, provides accreditation to Christian nonprofits that “faithfully demonstrate compliance with the ECFA Standards pertaining to financial accountability, fundraising and board governance,” a press release said.
Hart said the school board started looking into accreditation several years ago. The process is rigorous: Applicants need multiple recommendations from other organizations that are ECFA accredited and they must provide evidence of all programs, financial information, proof of regular audits and donation processes.
“They look at how you pay and treat your staff, what your processes are for using a credit card and ensuring that every expense is appropriate, basically,” Hart said.
The board decided to apply, Hart said, and “do our best.”
“Let’s see if we qualify, and if not we’ll see what they say to fix, do that and try again,” Hart said. “But all of our work has paid off.”
The accreditation is a big deal for a smaller organization, Hart said, because most accredited nonprofits are larger.
“There are some schools, but it’s more of a rare thing because, honestly, it’s a lot of work,” Hart said.
According to an ECFA press release, an accredited organization “demonstrates its willingness to follow the model of biblical accountability.”
That includes following the group’s Seven Standards of Responsible Stewardship, which are financial oversight, transparency, sound board governance, commitment to doctrine, following laws, ethical compensation and ethical fundraising.
“We are pleased to accredit a ministry committed to prepare students from infancy through 12th grade to impact the world for Christ,” ECFA President Michael Martin said in a press release.
Hart said the accreditation comes at a time when the school is feeling good about its COVID-19 protocols and the learning happening in the classrooms.
“So far, so good,” she said of the current school year. “I feel like we had all of last year, unlike our public school counterparts, to really develop our systems for tracing.”
Three Rivers held in-person learning for the entirety of last year, while public schools used remote or hybrid learning for much of the year.
And the school’s new COVID-19 testing program through the Health Commons Project is a “game changer.”
“To have the ability to do rapid tests, testing before games and in the morning if the parent has any doubt about a kid’s nose which is maybe kind of runny, it feels like this year is a million times better,” Hart said.