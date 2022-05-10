Three Longview schools show 'wear and tear' in new report as district plans to budget levy funds

Conditions at three Longview schools slightly worsened since last year but still remain in good shape, according to a building report that Longview School Board members heard on Monday night. Officials are reviewing how a recently passed levy could cover improvements.

‘Wear-and-tear’

In 2021-22, Mount Solo Middle School scored 82.2, down from 83.6 last year in a state building report due to surface damage on walls, stained flooring and faulty air quality systems.

Robert Gray Elementary School got a score of 82.1, also down from 84.2 last year, due to cracks in its interior construction and warped walls and ceilings. The school's carpet and flooring were considered poor, with a rating of 30% in that category.

Saint Helens Elementary School was rated 81, a two-point drop from 2020-21. The school was found to have rusted metal finishes and peeling paint on its outside, with stains and holes found on its floors.

Air quality at Saint Helens was considered fair, with a score of 62% given for the building's HVAC and cooling systems.

Since 2016-17, these schools have seen drops in their building score. Robert Gray in 2016 had a score of 86.9, Mount Solo was scored at 84 and Saint Helens at 86.9, according to the condition report.

Superintendent Dan Zorn said Tuesday the assessment, which is submitted every year for three different schools, did not show anything new and was reflective of typical wear-and-tear.

"A lot of those things will be addressed with those levy dollars," Zorn said, referring to a replacement capital projects and technology levy voters passed April 26.

Budget

The school district also is preparing its budget for next year, which board members are slated to approve in August, said Patti Bowen, executive director of business services.

Bowen said they should know by mid-May or possibly the end of June which state or federal grants were awarded for 2022-23, which will guide some of the budgeting decisions.

Salary and benefits next fiscal year will follow an inflationary increase of 5.5%. District employees under the state benefit plan, which include employees who have more than 630 annual hours, will see $1,024 per month in certain benefits, up from the current $968.

Bowen said costs shouldered by the Longview School District will be determined at a later meeting.

"What the state doesn't cover is being picked up by local dollars," Bowen said.

State legislation this year also extended access to free meals for students in a district where at least 40% are considered eligible for free or reduced lunch, Bowen said.

Zorn said across the district about 62% of Longview students are eligible for free and reduced lunch.

The new legislation will allow schools to use state and federal funding to cover the costs. It also will no longer require families to fill out applications before they are considered eligible, though the district will have to file its own form to keep track of which students qualify, Bowen said.

Bowen said they have a pending application with the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to secure these funds.

School board members will hear the next budget update at their June 13 meeting. The district is required to submit a draft budget by July 8 for public review and adopt a finished budget by Aug. 31.

