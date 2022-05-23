 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Third-grade science project funded in Longview

Owl

Owl. 

 Zdeněk Macháček on Unsplash, Contributed

A Longview teacher received $264 in donations from the community and Sonic Drive-In to fund an elementary school science project earlier this month.

Terri Mickelson of Mint Valley Elementary School started raising money online May 1 to pay for owl pellet kits for third graders and reached the goal about four days later. 

Owl pellets are undigested balls owl spit out several times a day. Students break apart the pellets to match bones like skulls, femurs and pelvises using an animal chart to learn how animal bones compare to human skeletons, according to the fundraiser's website. The website says owl pellets were previously offered in science kits, but now are not.

Sonic matched 50% of the donated funds on Teacher Appreciation Day, which was May 3. The project will reach 60 students, the website says. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

