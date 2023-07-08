A Kelso High School theater teacher was given a warning letter and accused of professional misconduct after administrators said she knowingly allowed students to go off-script while preparing for the spring musical.

The production itself was temporarily suspended after staff complaints came in that the approved play also went against school values.

The Kelso High School theater department was set to perform the teen version of “Heathers: The Musical” on the weekends of May 5 and May 12. Instead, the program lost roughly $4,000 in ticket sales when administrators suspended the play two hours before the second-night performance, according to a cast member.

Those ticket sales will not be reimbursed.

“We worked so hard for months, and opening night was like a dream come true. … To have that all ripped away was just really weird,” said Lily Devres, a sophomore at the time when she performed as Heather McNamara.

The school district said administrators paused the show because “it was determined the performance during the school day and Friday did not follow the licensed, copyrighted and approved teen edition of the play,” spokesperson Michele Nerland wrote in an email to The Daily News.

Emails and other documents obtained through a public records request by The Daily News reveals how the theater department got proper approval for the play — and how school administrators made what quickly became a controversial choice that left several parents frustrated with Kelso School District leaders.

In a letter to theater director Sharayah Lovell obtained by The Daily News, Kelso High School Principal Sheri Walker alleged that by allowing students to change the wording in the script — which the letter says Lovell admitted to in a private meeting with Walker — Lovell went against standards in the employee conduct handbook and misused funds and/or property.

What happened

Hours before opening night on Friday, May 5, students put on a midday performance in front of their peers and school staff. That’s when, according to emails obtained by The Daily News, staff complained that students went off-script and the play went against Kelso High’s “school values.”

Lovell went through the standard process of getting the play approved, which happened as far back as last fall. The Associated Student Body, a formal student-run organization not run by school administrators, approved the play in September, and the theater department bought the script’s teen version for about $2,400 in October. The cast started rehearsing this past spring semester.

Inspired by the 1989 film “Heathers” starring Winona Ryder, “Heathers: The Musical” is a modern reinterpretation of the dark comedy dealing with murder and other adult themes.

Devres acknowledged students did change some language in the moment but said no one went purposely off-script. She said they were not given a warning or the chance to fix the mistake before administrators — reportedly just two hours before the Saturday, May 6 performance — came in to suspend the musical.

The district has not specified which lines were changed and how. By later Friday night, Nerland said in an email, administrators had decided to temporarily suspend the performance but allowed students to perform Friday night because of how close it was to showtime.

And opening night went “amazing,” Devres’ mother Jamie Craig said. She and other parents there had no clue there were any issues.

As Devres and her peers gathered to prep for the second evening performance scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Devres said a school administrator showed up around 4:30 p.m. and told everyone the play had been suspended.

Canceling the weekend shows meant about $4,000 lost in ticket sales, the school district confirmed in an emailed response to The Daily News.

The week after the original suspension, students were given the chance to perform in front of school administration to prove they were following the script, Devres said.

Administrators gave the OK, and students performed May 12 and May 13 as scheduled; Devres said students were told if they messed up even one line, the production would be shut down.

Nerland said because the rights to the play specifically applied to the weekends of May 5 and May 12, the performance could not be rescheduled — what had supposed to be a two-weekend performance was dropped to one. The district said it did not reimburse the theater department because funding for plays does not come from the district.

After the ordeal, Craig said she met with Superintendent Mary Beth Tack and Walker and was confused why administrators had not read the script before opening night or before ASB’s approval of the play in September.

Nerland confirmed administrators and school district leaders did not read the script, and usually don’t, because they trust ASB and extracurricular teachers to make professional decisions about their departments.

School values

Compared to the original film, the teen version purchased by the theater department from Concord Theatricals sanitizes the language, removes references to drinking and drug use, and omits all scenes simulating sexual activity, according to interviews given by the musical’s scriptwriters published in other news outlets. The musical also includes an openly gay character not in the original.

This teen version is performed at high schools across the U.S., according to Concord Theatricals’ website. The company said it was unable to respond to The Daily News’ questions in time for publication.

“By removing all the hot-button (material) — the four-letter words, the references to shocking things like adolescents smoking and drinking and fooling around — what was left was adolescents trying to be cruel to each other or trying to be kind to each other, trying to hurt each other or trying to save each other, and an amazing thing happened,” scriptwriter Laurence O’Keefe said in an interview with Playbill.

“Heathers” is often considered a cult classic, Devres said, with commentary on girlhood, high school politics and teen angst.

Devres compared the play to “Grease,” which has a more light-hearted tone but still covers mature topics.

Devres said she saw very little pushback against students’ 2022 performance of “Grease,” leading her to believe there could be another reason behind the complaints against “Heathers.” Devres worries the school higher-ups had a knee-jerk reaction so they wouldn’t face backlash for hosting a play that includes LGBTQ+ characters.

“The only difference between those shows is that ‘Heathers’ has an openly gay character,” Devres said.

The school district did not mention the LGBTQ+ characters as a reason for the suspension. And in an email to Lovell, Walker said the theater department was allowed to go on with its “Grease” performance because the students stuck to the licensed script. That didn’t happen this time, Walker said, which was why administrators had to intervene.

But in other emails sent to Lovell, Walker wrote that the play itself did not align with the values of the school.

“Putting students into acts of sexual context, excessively vulgar language, gun violence, suicide or drug use is beyond in any KHS classroom or theater performance,” Walker wrote.

Parent reactions

For several parents who sent letters to the administration, the timing became the main sore spot.

Craig said she wondered why it took so long for administrators to pay attention to the content of the musical, which students spent months rehearsing. In her opinion, Craig said, the school principal should have seen rehearsals or read the script long before opening night.

“How could you shut down the production without even knowing what you’re dealing with?” Craig said.

As a parent, Craig said she was frustrated at how suddenly the suspension happened, especially if the school leaders knew by Friday they wanted to put a temporary hold on the performance.

“They’ve been working on this for five months. ... They should have been given a chance to continue through the weekend and been given a warning to rework some of the verbiage,” Craig said.

Craig is not alone. In emails sent to Superintendent Tack, several parents also communicated their confusion.

“Please allow me the opportunity to express my dismay at the district’s actions regarding the sudden and seemingly impulsive cancellation of tonight’s Hilander Theatre production of ‘Heathers,’” Emily Oneto wrote May 6 to Tack in an email obtained by The Daily News.

“I know for a fact that when I went to high school we FREQUENTLY (sic) presented material created to challenge our audience,” Annika Hartley wrote in an email to Tack. “That is the point of art. I am intimately familiar with the musical presented. I believe the themes ... are vitally important not just to the student body, but to our community.”

“In order to reach students about a very serious subject, we need to reach them on their level in a truly relatable way for them to actually HEAR (sic) the message,” Donnia Reed, a 2010 KHS alum, said in an email. “Cancelling this show is as ridiculous as our outdated clothing regulations, and I strongly disagree with the decision and hope you consider letting these students perform the additional 2 shows you unfairly took away from them AND the students who maybe NEEDED to see a representation of what they themselves may be experiencing.”