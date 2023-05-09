A climate and culture survey of Longview schools' students, staff and parents showed attitudes about schools have largely stayed the same since last year, district officials said during Monday's school board meeting.

Bill Ofstun, Longview School District director of assessment, CTE and technology integration, said the survey divvied up responses from three separate groups: the students who attend school, the staff who work there and the parents who have children in the system.

"What we want the (school) buildings to do is dig into their data and come up with meaningful observations and meaningful strategies to then take with that data," Ofstun said.

Results from the survey, according to school board documents, show parents and staff generally tend to have more hope than students. While parents and students' optimism, belonging, pride, resiliency and purpose increased from last year, staff responded slightly more negatively this year.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Still, hope among all three groups is high — across all responses, at least 75% of respondents said they felt good about the school district.

The 45-question survey had responses from 2,642 students, 441 staff and 516 parents. Comparisons between this year and last year are not perfect, since the number of respondents fluctuated between 2022 and this spring.

This year marks the second time the school district has used this specific survey, which was modeled off strategies listed in the research books "Building a Culture of Hope" and "Building the Resilient School" co-authored by educators Robert Barr and Emily Gibson. The survey asks participants about belonging, optimism, pride, purpose and resiliency.

While staff responded slightly less positively this year compared to last year, they were still more likely than students and parents to agree they felt proud, motivated and optimistic.

For students, 77% said they had a sense of belonging; 82% said they were optimistic about school; 77% felt pride in their capabilities and sense of self; 74% felt they had purpose; and 78% agreed they felt resilient about school.

All of these responses were about the same or higher than the ones recorded in spring 2022, according to survey results.

Parents tended to respond more positively.

About 83% felt a sense of resiliency; 81% felt a sense of purpose and motivation in their students; 85% were proud; 87% were optimistic; and 85% felt a belonging. Between last spring, these numbers either stayed the same or dipped slightly by about a percentage.

School staff responses show the largest drop of the three groups in every category. About 85% said they felt resilient compared to 88% last year; 86% said they felt motivated, marking no change from last year; 87% were proud, down from 89% last year; 90% were optimistic compared to 92% last year; and 89% felt they belonged, only a percentage point lower than last year.