Survey from Kelso schools shows how many students are drinking alcohol, feeling depressed

Many Kelso students are facing feelings of depression and anxiety, according to local results from a statewide healthy youth survey.

"These kids have been at home on-and-off for a year and a half now," said Don Iverson, Kelso School District director of student services. "A lot has happened in their families, in their community."

The Kelso School Board last month heard localized results from the 2021 statewide Health Care Authority survey, which asked students from grades six, eight, 10 and 12 about their drug and alcohol use as well as their emotional wellbeing.

Specific to the Kelso community, results showed about 23% of 12th-graders said they had drank alcohol at least once in the last month. Almost one-fifth of high school seniors said they had a problem with heavy drinking, defined as drinking three or more days in a row during the last month.

The Health Care Authority notes the survey got less than 70% of responses from 10th- and 12th-graders in Kelso, meaning it may not be representative of all students.

Still, the results point to how students in Kelso are slightly more likely to drink and use drugs as compared to the statewide results, though a majority — about 80% — of students across all grades do not use illicit drugs or drink alcohol.

As students get older, the survey shows the perceived availability of alcohol and drugs like marijuana or vaping products rises. More than 70% of sixth-graders said getting alcohol would be "very hard" to get, as compared to 34% of high school seniors.

Where to get help 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call or text 988; call 1-800-273-8255; or chat online at 988lifeline.org and suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Spanish speakers can press 2 after dialing to reach the Spanish language line. Interpretation services are available in over 250 languages. Great Rivers regional crisis line: 1-800-803-8833. Cowlitz County crisis line: 360-425-6064. Washington Recovery Help Line: Anonymous, confidential 24/7 help line for state residents experiencing substance-use disorders, problem gambling and mental health challenges. Call 1-866-789-1511 or text 1-866-789-1511 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., weekdays.

Feelings of depression, anxiety and suicide in Kelso hover closer to the state average. About 42% of 12th-graders reported feeling sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks or more in a row, as compared to 45% across the state.

Almost one-fifth of high school seniors in both Kelso and across the state said they had seriously considered suicide in the last year. About 14% of sophomores and 17% of eighth-graders also said they had.

More than half of respondents from grades eight, 10 and 12 said they had an adult to turn to when they felt sad or hopeless.

Anxiety has affected about two-thirds of students across all three grades, the survey shows.

Still, a majority of students said they felt safe at school and had hope for the future. Almost 90% of high school seniors said they could discuss problems with their parents, and 91% said they had chances for involvement in school activities.

Whether students felt safe at school was lowest among 12th-graders, with about one-fourth of seniors saying they did not.

About one-fourth of seniors also said they had used an electronic cigarette, JUUL or vape pen in the past 30 days, and 14% said they had used it on school property in the last 30 days. About 17% said they did not know what was in their vaping device.

The school district earlier this year joined a lawsuit against vaping product giant JUUL Labs, Inc., just weeks before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered its products off shelves because of its allegedly misleading marketing.

Iverson said the district-specific survey results help guide the school board and educators about which problems are affecting their students the most.

"All these things give us information to move forward with as a district," Iverson said.

Earlier this spring, county results from the same survey were made public, revealing how mental health and substance use has become a focus point for school districts across Cowlitz County.

Though drug and alcohol use is down across the county, feelings of depression have remained either stagnant or higher than the state average.

“We saw persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness,” Sarah Mariani, section manager with the Health Care Authority’s behavioral health division, told The Daily News after the county results were published. “The rates of students reporting those feelings have remained steady. It’s still concerning.”