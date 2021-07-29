Summer school programs aiming to catch up, re-engage students

While math, reading and writing still have a place in summer school, this year’s expanded programs also are full of science experiments, gardening and time to socialize, thanks to federal funds earmarked for summer learning.

After a year of disrupted learning and distance from friends, Kelso’s new summer school program is intended to catch students up academically and help them “discover — or rediscover — the joy of learning,” Jan Rauth, a Kelso Title I and English Language Arts specialist, said.

At Wallace Elementary School, students working on a buoyancy and boat-building lesson from the Columbia County Maritime Museum were leaping out of their seats to answer questions about why things float and to guess if different objects would sink or not during an in-class experiment.

Jenee Erickson, a summer school teacher and long-term substitute for the district, said students look forward to the activities all week.

“It’s been awesome,” she said. “The kids have been through so much in the last year, so it’s a little bit of making it up and a crash course.”

Kelly McKenzie with the Maritime Museum led the experiment and said after a year of teaching the lesson remotely, “it’s so nice to be in person with the students again.”