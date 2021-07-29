Summer school programs aiming to catch up, re-engage students

While math, reading and writing still have a place in summer school, this year’s expanded programs also are full of science experiments, gardening and time to socialize, thanks to federal funds earmarked for summer learning.
After a year of disrupted learning and distance from friends, Kelso’s new summer school program is intended to catch students up academically and help them “discover — or rediscover — the joy of learning,” Jan Rauth, a Kelso Title I and English Language Arts specialist, said.
At Wallace Elementary School, students working on a buoyancy and boat-building lesson from the Columbia County Maritime Museum were leaping out of their seats to answer questions about why things float and to guess if different objects would sink or not during an in-class experiment.
Jenee Erickson, a summer school teacher and long-term substitute for the district, said students look forward to the activities all week.
“It’s been awesome,” she said. “The kids have been through so much in the last year, so it’s a little bit of making it up and a crash course.”
Kelly McKenzie with the Maritime Museum led the experiment and said after a year of teaching the lesson remotely, “it’s so nice to be in person with the students again.”
“I introduce it with this, then they’ll get it reinforced in later lessons,” she said while helping students put together wooden boat kits.
Kelso School District
Just under 800 students signed up for summer school this year, and 113 staff members supported the program, the district said. In the three-week summer school sessions, elementary students got four OMSI labs, three Maritime Museum labs, one garden session and one history museum lesson. Middle schoolers got seven OMSI labs, three garden sessions and three history museum lessons.
Director of Teaching and Learning Kim Yore said the goal is to “increase student engagement and motivation while developing creativity, problem solving and collaboration to accelerate student growth.”
Summer classes mix students from different schools together, and Butler Acres Elementary School kindergarten teacher Shelley Milligan said it’s been fun to watch new friendships develop.
Rose Valley Elementary School fifth-grader Emmaline Robbins said she loved the chance to make new friends, and fellow Rose Valley fifth-grader Houston Kite said he also liked “making sure we know everything we were supposed to from fifth grade.”
Rauth said the lessons also are opportunities for “cross-curricular connections.” For example, students learned science vocabulary in OMSI’s Cowabunga Chemistry experiment, and then used the vocabulary in writing assignments in English class. Erickson said before the boat-building lessons, the class spent the week doing color by number math with boat pictures and reading stories about boats for English class.
“We cannot eliminate all the stress from the previous year and a half, but we can nurture positive school associations and provide relevant and joyful academic ‘next steps’ for our students during summer school and in the school year ahead,” Rauth said.
Longview School District
The districts also focused on expanding access, Director of State and Federal Programs Amy Neiman said, because “with COVID-19 we’re bracing for an amount of unfinished learning.”
In years past, Longview offered summer school for students in kindergarten through third grade who were identified as needing intervention and a high school credit recovery option. This year, summer school was offered to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The programs are also running for a longer time, Neiman said, and interest has been high. About 300 elementary school students signed up and 130 middle school students, though Neiman said not all attended each day.
Students are revisiting the last year’s lessons, but also working to prepare for the grade ahead. High school students can sign up for enrichment classes such as band or math camp to “give kids opportunities to try out things or more deeply explore areas of interest,” Neiman said.
The district provided transportation, which it did not do in the past, and also offered meals and added special education teachers to address the needs of students with Individualized Educational Plans.
“The whole idea was to make it available to all kids and remove any potential barriers to participation,” Neiman said.
That took help from every district department, from bus drivers and nutrition staff to teachers and nurses.
“Everybody worked together amazingly to make this a successful program for the kids,” Neiman said.
As for academics, the elementary school students are focused on math, literacy and outdoor learning opportunities. The middle schoolers are focused on science, math and English, and also get hands-on classes with the Parks and Recreation Department such as baking and making clay. They take Friday field trips to places such as OMSI and the Bonneville Dam.
“That is all social emotional learning,” Neiman said. “Kids have a need to be outdoors and reconnect with other kids.”
The federal relief funds supplementing normal summer school funds are making many of those activities possible, Neiman said. The funds will help the district offer expanded summer school for at least the next two years, because “we are aware that this last 15 months of school was hard on everyone.”