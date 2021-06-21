Summer meals for students kick off Monday

Local school districts are again gearing up to offer summer meals to children starting Monday.
School districts can provide free meals to anyone from birth to 18 years old through a United States Department of Agriculture program. The meals typically are offered only during the summer, but the USDA extended it to be year-round though 2022 in response to COVID-19.
Kelso
Kelso schools will provide free grab-and-go meal bags to all children 18 years old and younger at three locations this summer.
Barnes Elementary School
- , 401 Barnes St.: Meals will be offered in the front parking lot from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. in the front parking lot Mondays through Thursdays until Aug. 5, with no meal service July 5.
Wallace Elementary School
- , 410 Elm St.: Meals will be offered in the front of the school from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays until Aug. 5, with no meal service July 5.
Kelso High School
- , 1904 Allen St.: Meal distribution started June 21. Meals will be offered in the park parking lot from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. Mondays through Fridays until Aug. 20, with no meal service July 5.
Each bag will contain a breakfast, a lunch and two cartons of milk.
“We request that students be present when receiving meals if possible,” a district press release said. “For the courtesy of our staff, please wear a mask upon picking up meals.”
Free meals also will be provided to students attending summer learning programs.
Longview
The Longview School District will offer free meals to all children 18 years old and younger at five locations. Distribution began June 21. On Fridays, the district will offer meals bags with enough food for the weekend.
“Summer meals are good deal for our kids, especially those in tough situations,” Superintendent Dan Zorn said.
Meals will be offered from noon to 12:15 p.m. through Aug. 25 at Mint Valley Elementary, 2210 Olympia Way; Monticello Middle School, 1225 28th Ave.; Community House, 1105 Broadway St.; and the Teen Center, 2121 East Kessler Blvd., Longview.
Meals also will be available at Archie Anderson Park, 22nd Avenue and Alabama Street, from 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.
There will be no meals offered July 2-5 for the holiday.
For details or to volunteer, call the Longview School District Nutrition Office at 360-575-7172.
Woodland
Woodland School District is offering free meals for children 18 years old and younger and meals for sale for adults throughout the summer at Woodland Middle School.
Children can receive breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 20 in the Woodland Middle School Commons, 755 Park St.
Grab-and-go bags will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and families can choose to either dine in or take meals home. No meals will be served July 5, according to a district press release.
Parents and adults can also eat at these times, with breakfast costing $2.50 each day and lunch $3.75 each day.
Castle Rock
In Castle Rock, only students who are in summer school will be eligible for meals. Superintendent Ryan Greene said the district will offer breakfast and lunch for students that have signed up for the summer school program.