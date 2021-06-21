Summer meals for students kick off Monday

Each bag will contain a breakfast, a lunch and two cartons of milk.

“We request that students be present when receiving meals if possible,” a district press release said. “For the courtesy of our staff, please wear a mask upon picking up meals.”

Free meals also will be provided to students attending summer learning programs.

Longview

The Longview School District will offer free meals to all children 18 years old and younger at five locations. Distribution began June 21. On Fridays, the district will offer meals bags with enough food for the weekend.

“Summer meals are good deal for our kids, especially those in tough situations,” Superintendent Dan Zorn said.

Meals will be offered from noon to 12:15 p.m. through Aug. 25 at Mint Valley Elementary, 2210 Olympia Way; Monticello Middle School, 1225 28th Ave.; Community House, 1105 Broadway St.; and the Teen Center, 2121 East Kessler Blvd., Longview.

Meals also will be available at Archie Anderson Park, 22nd Avenue and Alabama Street, from 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.

There will be no meals offered July 2-5 for the holiday.