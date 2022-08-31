Students kick off 2022 school year across Cowlitz County

Summer ended for students this week, with families who guided their students into school on a cloudy Wednesday morning getting a first look at new security measures the district installed over the break.

Longview, Kelso and Toutle Lake schools opened their doors to the 2022-23 school year Wednesday, while Toledo began Tuesday and Castle Rock starts Thursday. School districts across the region started the year after years of COVID-19 regulations that have been pulled back recently.

Principal Christie Hoskins of Columbia Heights Elementary School in Longview said teachers and staff spent the last week preparing for students who would walk into what they hope is a welcoming and safe school.

“My biggest priority is helping staff feel supported and ready,” Hoskins said.

The school year was kicked off with the Department of Health loosening pandemic-related rules for schools. Masks are optional and anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate and monitor their symptoms for five days before returning.

Tony VanderMaas, assistant superintendent in Longview, said they worked to make sure students and staff were prepared to welcome students.

“It was all hands on deck,” VanderMaas said.

Longview schools also saw a security upgrade during the summer break in the form of fencing, vestibules and lights placed around parking lots.

The district has spent money to introduce buzz-in features at the school, and the idea of safety has become a priority, district spokesperson Rick Parrish said.

“That was a big project for us,” Parrish said.

Hoskins said the security upgrades have been welcomed by families as well as staff. She said families quickly get used to buzzing in before they enter.

“The efficiency there was just awesome,” VanderMaas said.

Upgraded security has reached nearly every school in the district, with fencing and vestibules being installed over the summer.

Olympic, St. Helens, Robert Gray, Mint Valley and Kessler are among the schools that are set to get vestibules.

Columbia Heights and Mint Valley elementary schools had security fencing and new surveillance cameras installed around them, and Mark Morris High School will soon join them.

The first day of school offered a chance for teachers to work on their relationship with students, Hoskins said.

“When you’re a teacher, this is your favorite day of the year,” Hoskins said.