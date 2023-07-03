A fundraiser to help Lower Columbia College students overcome financial burdens and finish their degrees surpassed its goal by about $4,300.

For eight years, The Daily News has helped the Longview community college’s foundation collect money for the school’s Student Success Fund, which provides emergency grants to LCC students, most likely to drop out because they can’t pay for necessities like tuition, books or even gas to get to class.

"We know, based upon the data, that these emergency awards are undoubtedly helping students complete their education," said LCC Vice President of Foundation Kendra Sprague. "When one student completes their degree, it has a lasting impact on their entire family and our community."

Completion rates for LCC’s Student Success Fund recipients are nearly double that of all LCC students, the college reports.

This year, The Daily News’s Students in Need fundraiser ran from March 19 to May 28 and raised $39,372.56, with the goal to raise $35,000.

The grand, eight-year total for the drive is $291,922.89. This year was the first year the newspaper marketed the drive, instead of also processing payments and receipts. Donations were sent directly to the LCC Foundation instead.

Sprague said in June the fund has awarded $588,694 in emergency grants to 980 students since its inception. Other organizations and people also contribute to the fund and the average award is about $600. Awards from the most recent collection will begin to be dispersed in July, she said.

Unlike other scholarships, the fund can be used not only for tuition and books, but also for any financial burden like test fees, emergency housing and heating costs, emergency childcare expenses and emergency transportation.

"These emergency grants can be the gamechanger that our students need to complete their degree," said LCC President Chris Bailey.