Students in Need drive surpasses goal, will help more students graduate from Lower Columbia College

The Daily News’ sixth annual Students in Need fund drive brought in well over its $30,000 goal this year, which will help Lower Columbia College students overcome financial burdens that might otherwise force them to drop out and not finish their degrees.
"I am so grateful to the community for the incredible support of the Students in Need campaign this year and over the last six years," said LCC President Chris Bailey. "Your gift, large or small, will change a life and make an impact in your community for years to come."
The drive reached $33,637, making a grand six-year total of about $221,000. TDN covers all the administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the college and then on to students through the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund.
"We are so thankful that the community responded, in such a resounding fashion, to help meet the need of our local college students," said TDN General Manager David Cuddihy. "To exceed the $30,000 goal, by a significant margin, after a record-setting Neighbors in Need campaign this past December, is a testament to the heart of this community."
The Neighbors in Need fundraising drive raised just under $90,000 for three local charities, setting a record.
The Students in Need fund provides emergency grants to students who are most at-risk for abandoning higher education goals due to financial hardships. Completion rates for LCC’s Student Success Fund recipients are nearly double that of all LCC students, the college said.
Unlike other scholarships, the funds can be used not only for tuition and books, but also for test fees, emergency housing and heating costs, emergency childcare expenses and emergency transportation.
Since 2012, the fund has provided nearly $466,000 in emergency grants to 890 students. The average award is $526, which for many students is the difference between completing their program and dropping out.
The fundraiser also helped LCC meet its goal of a $1 million endowment for the Student Success Fund, so it can produce at least $50,000 annually for emergency grants. The endowment is now at $1.1 million, and this year the LCC Foundation Board increased the amount of grants awarded to nearly $90,000 due to the pandemic.
"Entire families are impacted by the power of education. Your contributions to the Students in Need campaign will undoubtedly help countless LCC students transform their lives," said LCC Vice President of Foundation, HR and Legal Affairs Kendra Sprague.