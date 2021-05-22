Students in Need drive surpasses goal, will help more students graduate from Lower Columbia College

The Daily News’ sixth annual Students in Need fund drive brought in well over its $30,000 goal this year, which will help Lower Columbia College students overcome financial burdens that might otherwise force them to drop out and not finish their degrees.

"I am so grateful to the community for the incredible support of the Students in Need campaign this year and over the last six years," said LCC President Chris Bailey. "Your gift, large or small, will change a life and make an impact in your community for years to come."

The drive reached $33,637, making a grand six-year total of about $221,000. TDN covers all the administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the college and then on to students through the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund.

"We are so thankful that the community responded, in such a resounding fashion, to help meet the need of our local college students," said TDN General Manager David Cuddihy. "To exceed the $30,000 goal, by a significant margin, after a record-setting Neighbors in Need campaign this past December, is a testament to the heart of this community."

The Neighbors in Need fundraising drive raised just under $90,000 for three local charities, setting a record.

