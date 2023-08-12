College students from Longview’s sister city of Wako, Japan are in town for two weeks as part of a revival of the cities’ exchange programs that were paused during COVID.

Ten Atomi University students — split across grade levels and the school’s campuses in Wako and Tokyo — arrived in the U.S. Sunday. The Atomi students are the second group that traveled to Longview in 2023, following a three-week visit in February. More connections between the cities are scheduled for the rest of 2023.

Seika Nagashima is a senior at the private all-women’s college studying communications and linguistics. Nagashima said she couldn’t study abroad previously because of COVID but wanted to learn more about the language and cultural differences between Japan and the U.S., especially with her love of Hollywood films.

Nagashima’s first impressions of Washington were that it had a lot more trees and open space than Tokyo, located about 30 minutes from Wako.

“Tokyo has such crowded trains. I go to school on the trains and I’m tired every day. It’s more comfortable and open here,” Nagashima said.

Wako and Longview have been sister cities since 1999, a connection established years earlier by Mark Morris High School and Wako International High School. Wako has a population of about 84,000 and Tokyo about 14 million, compared to the roughly 40,000 people in Longview.

During the two-week stay, students plan to study English and attend special lectures at Lower Columbia College, which organized the trip. Outside of school, the college planned group activities and the students will spend a lot of time with their host families.

One of the students’ first events in Longview took place Tuesday afternoon, when they met Mayor MaryAlice Wallis and other city officials at Longview City Hall. Wallis talked to the students about how the city government works and gave them a short overview of Longview’s founding. Before leaving, the students posed in the City Council seats.

Keiko Pedersen coordinates Lower Columbia College’s International Program and is also part of Longview’s Sister City Commission, which is supporting the trip. Pedersen said the program is popular with students who want to improve their conversational English.

“Learning from and staying with the host families is very popular. They know it’s a very helpful way to establish better English skills,” Pedersen said.

The program is also popular with host families, some of whom Pedersen said have been regularly welcoming exchange students for years.

One of the Atomi students’ final events in Longview is a demonstration to prepare the traditional Japanese miso soup Friday morning at the Northlake Elementary School garden.

If you go What: Miso soup demonstration by Atomi University students, who will use vegetables and flowers from the a Longview school garden. People can enjoy the soup while exploring the garden. When: 10 a.m. to noon, Friday. Where: Northlake Elementary School Garden, 2210 Olympia Way, Longview. Cost: Free. Info: lowercolumbiaschoolgardens.org

A delegation of Wako residents and city officials will also visit Longview in October. The high school exchange program may resume in 2024 and Longview residents will likely be able to visit Japan before too long, Pederson said.

A new squirrel bridge will form another connection between the sister cities. For the past four years, the Sister City Commission and students at LCC have worked to build a squirrel bridge based on Wako’s Shirako Bridge. The new structure will be on display during Squirrel Fest on Aug. 19 and is slated to be installed later this fall.