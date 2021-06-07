Students back to remote studies for week as Toledo High School sees COVID-19 cases spike

TOLEDO — High schoolers here are going remote for a week "to slow the incidence of COVID positive cases" and health officials are warning residents people may be at graduation who should be in quarantine.

“It is highly likely that the health and safety of our staff and students is being compromised by elements of our community who are choosing to ignore or to willfully violate reasonable efforts to reduce the spread of infection. Most of our COVID-positive cases and close contacts are at the high school,” Superintendent Chris Rust said in a press release. “We recently had at least one person attend a private prom who should have been in quarantine and later tested positive. We are concerned that the 107 others who attended that event may have been infected.”

Toledo High School has been giving in-person instruction since March 1, and between March 29 and May 6 the district had no positive COVID-19 cases. According to the district's press release, since May 7 the district has had over 20 reported cases.

"There is reason to believe that there are more cases that have not been reported," the press release said.