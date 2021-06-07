Students back to remote studies for week as Toledo High School sees COVID-19 cases spike

TOLEDO — High schoolers here are going remote for a week "to slow the incidence of COVID positive cases" and health officials are warning residents people may be at graduation who should be in quarantine.
“It is highly likely that the health and safety of our staff and students is being compromised by elements of our community who are choosing to ignore or to willfully violate reasonable efforts to reduce the spread of infection. Most of our COVID-positive cases and close contacts are at the high school,” Superintendent Chris Rust said in a press release. “We recently had at least one person attend a private prom who should have been in quarantine and later tested positive. We are concerned that the 107 others who attended that event may have been infected.”
Toledo High School has been giving in-person instruction since March 1, and between March 29 and May 6 the district had no positive COVID-19 cases. According to the district's press release, since May 7 the district has had over 20 reported cases.
"There is reason to believe that there are more cases that have not been reported," the press release said.
Lewis County recorded 325 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from May 12-27. Health department guidelines suggest hybrid school for older students if there are more than 200 cases per 100,000 people.
The school board held a special meeting Saturday and decided to return the high school to remote instruction beginning Tuesday and returning to in-person instruction June 14.
Toledo Elementary, Toledo Middle School and Cowlitz Prairie Academy will continue to hold in-person classes Monday through Thursday.
"This short-term change is intended to slow the incidence of COVID positive cases in the Toledo High School community," a district press release said.
The board also warned anyone attending graduation events that "in spite of the district’s expectation that they not attend and our efforts to create a safe and healthy environment for all, it is possible people may be in attendance who should be in quarantine."
"As a result, all are attending these events at their own risk. TSD will observe all regular mask, distance and other safety measures according to recommended protocols and plans," the press release said.
Graduation is 2 p.m. Saturday at Ted Hippi Field. Graduation for Cowlitz Prairie Academy is at 7 p.m. Friday at the Mission. Admission to both events is by ticket only. Masks and distancing requirements apply.