Stepping in line with tradition: Kelso marks homecoming with Highland Fling

For the six Kelso varsity cheerleaders who perform the Highland Fling on Friday for homecoming, the weight of decades of tradition is exciting and nerve racking.
Junior Keatley Hammer said all the cheerleaders are aware of the need for every step and move to be perfect, “because so many people are watching and they all know it.”
“It’s a lot, but in the end it’s worth it to be a part of Fling,” she said.
Kelso Head Coach Shae Lee Steinbock said there certainly are “a lot of alumni out there who know the entire routine still,” so the pressure is on for the performance. However, this year’s Fling team are “natural leaders” and have done well learning the complicated dance, she said.
“It’s not like a normal (routine),” she said. “It’s very soft. It’s hard to describe, but it’s just a very beautiful dance.”
According to the district, the Highland Fling is one of the oldest forms of dance in Scotland and requires athletic and artistic skill. Originally a war dance performed after a victorious battle, Kelso High School cheerleaders started performing it at Homecoming around 1950.
Kelso often connects with its Scottish roots, as it was named after city founder Peter Crawford’s Scottish hometown. The district also uses a Hilander mascot and Buchanan plaid.
This year, along with Hammer, junior Alexa Abel, senior Emma Baumgartner, senior Lainey Ellison, junior Kaylin Januscheitis and senior Chloe Willis all will don a special uniform Friday to perform the dance.
Worn only for the Fling, it replicates traditional Scottish garb with a sash, kilt and hat made of Buchanan plaid and a horsehair sporran. The outfits have been passed down for decades, and each year the cheerleaders who are chosen for the Fling sign the sporran strap.
To put on an outfit worn by so many others is surreal, Abel said. “When I put it on, it’s just ‘wow.’”
Januscheitis said she’s looking forward to performing wearing the names of everyone who came before her, and “to know that in the future people will see my name and know I did it, too.”
Steinbock’s signature can be found on one of the sporrans, also. While she lead the team through learning the Fling this year, she performed it before she graduated in 2002.
“I’m so proud of them,” Steinbock said. “With all the changes and rescheduling this year, they have been so patient and determined.”
Willis said despite the team practicing the routine since the summer, she also been practicing at home to ensure everything is perfect. With four brothers who attended Kelso, she grew up watching the Fling and it’s “exciting and such an honor” to perform it, she said.
At the same time, “it’s tradition, so you don’t want to mess up tradition,” she said, and she’s nervous ahead of the performance. Willis’ fellow Fling dancers all agreed it’s a great honor to be chosen to perform the Fling. The six varsity cheerleads who scored the highest in tryouts are selected.
The dance is highly technical and not similar to a normal cheerleading routine, which makes learning it tricky, the cheerleaders said.
Ellison performed the Fling in her junior year, so she’s been able to guide the others. Being able to participate twice, especially in her senior year, is meaningful.
“It’s sad that we’re leaving Kelso High, but we’ve got so much in store for us that I’m excited,” she said. “My grandpa, my mom, my aunt, all the girls in the family have worn the kilt at some time so it feels like honoring them in that way.”
Besides the technical skills, Baumgartner said it takes a lot of stamina to perform the Fling.
“You’re constantly flexing your muscles,” she said. “I’m nervous and excited to do it.”
Even with those nerves, Abel summed it up for the team: “We’re just happy to carry on the tradition.”