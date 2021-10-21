Stepping in line with tradition: Kelso marks homecoming with Highland Fling

This year, along with Hammer, junior Alexa Abel, senior Emma Baumgartner, senior Lainey Ellison, junior Kaylin Januscheitis and senior Chloe Willis all will don a special uniform Friday to perform the dance.

Worn only for the Fling, it replicates traditional Scottish garb with a sash, kilt and hat made of Buchanan plaid and a horsehair sporran. The outfits have been passed down for decades, and each year the cheerleaders who are chosen for the Fling sign the sporran strap.

To put on an outfit worn by so many others is surreal, Abel said. “When I put it on, it’s just ‘wow.’”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Januscheitis said she’s looking forward to performing wearing the names of everyone who came before her, and “to know that in the future people will see my name and know I did it, too.”

Steinbock’s signature can be found on one of the sporrans, also. While she lead the team through learning the Fling this year, she performed it before she graduated in 2002.

“I’m so proud of them,” Steinbock said. “With all the changes and rescheduling this year, they have been so patient and determined.”