Stella Historical Society holding blacksmithing workshop

The forge in the Stella Historical Society's new blacksmithing shop will be fired up for public workshops this month, and there are still several seats left.

The free blacksmith training workshop is the first two weekends in August from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be run by certified blacksmith trainer Matt Moore of Clatskanie. To participate, people need to be able to commit to both weekends and be at least 12 years old.

Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 will be an introduction to blacksmithing, and students will learn forming, twisting, cutting and other skills needed to make a simple project. The second weekend, Aug. 14 and Aug. 15, will build on the skills of the first weekend and students will make an item to take home.

Participants should wear cotton or wool pants and shirts, not synthetics, a society press release said, and pants should fit over the tops of boots or shoes. Bring safety glasses, ear plugs, leather gloves and a sack lunch.

To reserve a spot, call Hazel Ensley at 360-425-6265. The workshop will be held at the museum complex located west of Longview at 8530 Ocean Beach Highway.

