State law provides for OSPI to withhold funds for 'noncompliance'

In the wake of school mask and employee vaccine mandates, as well as state threats to withhold funding to any schools that flout mandates, lawmakers and parents called into question the power of the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to make such rules.

A host of laws govern state superintendent and school board powers. OSPI pointed out that by law, the state superintendent is in charge of dispersing state and federal funds and has “supervision over all matters pertaining to the public schools of the state” per RCW 28A.300.040.

According to RCW 28A.505.120, the state superintendent can withhold state funds in the case of district noncompliance, which is “any binding restrictions issued by the superintendent of public instruction.”

“The allocation of state funds for support of the local school district may be withheld, pending an investigation of the reason for such noncompliance by the office of the superintendent of public instruction,” according to the law.

Written notice of the intent to withhold state funds and the reasons for doing so needs to be made to the district before state allocation is withheld.