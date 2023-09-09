The Wahkiakum School District’s lawsuit against the state to secure more funding for construction projects was rejected by the Washington State Supreme Court on Thursday morning, court documents show, after the judges decided it was not the state’s responsibility to fund these types of projects if the school district cannot pass local taxes.

The Washington State Supreme Court ruled the state and local school districts share the costs of capital projects, such as replacing roofs, upgrading HVAC systems and constructing new facilities.

The Wahkiakum School District initially brought the case to court in 2022, arguing a prior case, McCleary v. Washington, obligates the state to fund these types of projects.

Wahkiakum School District Superintendent Brent Freeman told The Daily News last year that residents in Wahkiakum County don’t make a high enough income to support local levies or bonds for the district to pay for building repairs and upgrades.

In 2020, about 70% of taxpayers rejected a proposed $28 million school bond.

This is unlike in King County, he said, where property owners have a higher average income and can afford to pay for the districts’ attempts to pass local taxes.

Wahkiakum School District serves about 500 students, where Seattle Public Schools had about 51,000 enrolled students in the 2022-23 school year.

The disparity has placed rural districts in an unequal position, Freeman said. As a result of failed ballot measures, Freeman said the buildings in Cathlamet are falling apart from age and lack of repair.

“It’s rigged in favor of the haves versus the have-nots, and the have-nots continue not to have,” Freeman said.

This argument did not hold sway with the state Supreme Court, as the judges unanimously decided that Washington state does not have an obligation to fund capital costs in the same way it does to fund necessary basic education materials.

Under McCleary v. Washington, the state has a legal obligation to fund essential operating expenses, which are separate from big-ticket projects.

“The Washington Constitution treats capital construction costs differently from other educational costs, provides local districts with greater flexibility to raise funds for capital construction costs than for other educational costs, and allocates shared responsibility for school capital costs to the state and the local districts,” Justice Gordon McCloud wrote in the majority opinion.

“As a result, school capital construction costs are not a component of the ‘education’ that the state, alone, must amply fund.”

Still, Justice Charles Johnson acknowledged the challenges faced by rural school districts.

“The common school construction fund was intended to provide money for new facilities to districts that required the state’s assistance,” Johnson wrote in the concurring opinion. “Today, that assistance is out of reach for some of the districts that need it the most.”

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said in a news release he agreed with the opinion, also pointing to a need for more state funds in general to help even out the inequities between metropolitan areas and rural school districts.

“I am appreciative of the Court’s efforts on this case, and I look forward to continued work with the Legislature to ensure each of our students has access to facilities that are safe, healthy, and equipped to support 21st-century learning,” Reykdal said in the news release.

Reykdal said the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction will urge state lawmakers to expand grant opportunities especially for rural communities, adjust the school construction funding model to make it more equitable and continue the transition to clean, low-cost energy in school buildings.