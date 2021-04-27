State awards Lower Columbia College $3.2M to design new $30M vocational building

A new vocational building at Lower Columbia College got the first thumbs-up it needed after the state legislature funded the $3.2 million design process.

Vice President of Administration Nolan Wheeler said the college was "very excited to start the design process once the new biennium begins."

The proposed building would replace the current vocational building, the former science building and the physical sciences building — all of which are at least four decades old — with a 55,000-square-foot new structure that will have larger student spaces and more powerful capabilities.

Capital projects at community and technical colleges are funded from a state priority list. Colleges submit a proposal to the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges. The project is then scored, ranked and sent to Olympia. Gov. Jay Inslee evaluates the list and decides how many of the projects to fund in his proposed capital budget.

LCC’s project was No. 15 on the list, and the House and Senate approved the capital budget late last week.

The capital budget is separate from the state operational budget. Operating budgets pay for day-to-day expenses, while the capital budget pays for major capital, or investment, spending.